Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mexican Actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez Dies At Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Frog Venom

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, a 33-year-old actress, tragically died after ingesting frog venom during a controversial Kambo ritual at a spiritual retreat in Mexico. The dangerous ceremony, rooted in South American traditions, left her battling severe symptoms before passing away despite medical efforts.

Mexican Actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez Dies At Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Frog Venom

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, a 33-year-old actress, tragically passed away after ingesting frog venom as part of a ceremonial ritual at a spiritual retreat in Mexico. The ritual, known as “Kambo,” is a controversial practice rooted in South American traditions, which involves consuming the venom to cleanse the body of toxins.

Kambo ceremony turns fatal

Alcázar Rodríguez began to experience severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, shortly after consuming the venom on Saturday. She was promptly rushed to a Red Cross hospital, but despite medical efforts, she could not be saved. Diarrhea and vomiting are typically seen as part of the ‘healing’ process in the Kambo ritual, intended to purge the body of illness and trauma.

The Kambo ceremony involves applying frog venom to the skin, often after using a hot stick to create small burns that expose the underlying tissue. The venom then enters the bloodstream, causing immediate and intense reactions, such as dizziness, vomiting, and swelling of the face or lips. In some cases, these symptoms can escalate to life-threatening conditions, including seizures and death.

Attorney General’s office investigating frog venom incident

Though details remain unclear, witnesses have reported that Alcázar Rodríguez initially struggled to receive medical attention when she became unwell, with a friend eventually stepping in to assist. The actress’s health deteriorated rapidly, and she was taken to the hospital, where her condition could not be reversed in time.

Authorities in Durango, where the retreat took place, have launched a manhunt for the supposed shaman who conducted the ceremony. According to reports, the shaman fled the scene after telling Rodríguez she could not leave. The local Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the incident, and charges of negligent homicide are reportedly being considered against Jonathan Fernando, a key figure in the event.

The dangerous tradition of Kambo and frog venom

Kambo, although a popular practice in parts of South America, is widely considered dangerous and has been banned in some countries. It involves using venom from the Phyllomedusa bicolor frog, which is believed to have healing properties despite the lack of scientific evidence to support such claims. The ritual is meant to purge the participant’s body and mind, purportedly making them stronger and more alert after expelling the poison through vomiting.

The practice is especially risky when the poison enters the bloodstream, as it can lead to severe medical complications. While some indigenous tribes in Brazil use the venom as part of initiation rituals, it has also gained popularity among wellness seekers from other countries, including the U.S. This has led to part-time practitioners offering the treatment in more commercialized settings, sometimes without proper training or medical oversight.

Also Read: The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK

Filed under

frog venom Kambo Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez mexican actress

Advertisement

Also Read

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

Entertainment

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox