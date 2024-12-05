Mexican Actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez Dies At Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Frog Venom

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, a 33-year-old actress, tragically died after ingesting frog venom during a controversial Kambo ritual at a spiritual retreat in Mexico. The dangerous ceremony, rooted in South American traditions, left her battling severe symptoms before passing away despite medical efforts.

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, a 33-year-old actress, tragically passed away after ingesting frog venom as part of a ceremonial ritual at a spiritual retreat in Mexico. The ritual, known as “Kambo,” is a controversial practice rooted in South American traditions, which involves consuming the venom to cleanse the body of toxins.

Kambo ceremony turns fatal

Alcázar Rodríguez began to experience severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, shortly after consuming the venom on Saturday. She was promptly rushed to a Red Cross hospital, but despite medical efforts, she could not be saved. Diarrhea and vomiting are typically seen as part of the ‘healing’ process in the Kambo ritual, intended to purge the body of illness and trauma.

The Kambo ceremony involves applying frog venom to the skin, often after using a hot stick to create small burns that expose the underlying tissue. The venom then enters the bloodstream, causing immediate and intense reactions, such as dizziness, vomiting, and swelling of the face or lips. In some cases, these symptoms can escalate to life-threatening conditions, including seizures and death.

Attorney General’s office investigating frog venom incident

Though details remain unclear, witnesses have reported that Alcázar Rodríguez initially struggled to receive medical attention when she became unwell, with a friend eventually stepping in to assist. The actress’s health deteriorated rapidly, and she was taken to the hospital, where her condition could not be reversed in time.

Authorities in Durango, where the retreat took place, have launched a manhunt for the supposed shaman who conducted the ceremony. According to reports, the shaman fled the scene after telling Rodríguez she could not leave. The local Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the incident, and charges of negligent homicide are reportedly being considered against Jonathan Fernando, a key figure in the event.

The dangerous tradition of Kambo and frog venom

Kambo, although a popular practice in parts of South America, is widely considered dangerous and has been banned in some countries. It involves using venom from the Phyllomedusa bicolor frog, which is believed to have healing properties despite the lack of scientific evidence to support such claims. The ritual is meant to purge the participant’s body and mind, purportedly making them stronger and more alert after expelling the poison through vomiting.

The practice is especially risky when the poison enters the bloodstream, as it can lead to severe medical complications. While some indigenous tribes in Brazil use the venom as part of initiation rituals, it has also gained popularity among wellness seekers from other countries, including the U.S. This has led to part-time practitioners offering the treatment in more commercialized settings, sometimes without proper training or medical oversight.

