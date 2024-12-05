Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into life in California, with no plans to return to the UK. Speaking at the DealBook Summit in New York, the Duke highlighted security and family priorities as key reasons for their decision.

Prince Harry has revealed that he and Meghan Markle have no intention of returning to the United Kingdom with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Speaking at the DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex cited security concerns and their children’s future as key reasons for remaining in the United States.

“I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here,” Harry said during the event, according to The Times. He explained that life in California offers opportunities for family activities that “undoubtedly wouldn’t be possible in the UK.”

Prioritizing Family

The Sussexes have made Montecito, California, their home since mid-2020, following their decision to step back from royal duties and leave the UK.

Harry emphasized his commitment to his family, stating, “I’m focused on being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.” The couple’s children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, have been a central part of their life in the U.S.

As Harry spoke on stage in New York, Meghan sent a warm message to attendees at a charity carol concert in London, wishing them a Merry Christmas “from my family to yours.”

Prince Harry Shares his Views Parenting

During his remarks, Prince Harry also shared his perspective on social media and its impact on children. While he does not support banning social media for kids outright, he expressed concern about the broader implications.

“Taking it away could lead to family rows and playground bullying,” he explained. Instead, he called for greater transparency and accountability from social media companies.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been a patron of the UK charity Smart Works since 2019, sent a heartfelt message to attendees of the organization’s carol concert at St. Marylebone Parish Church in London on Tuesday. Smart Works provides unemployed women with clothing and coaching to help them secure employment.

Prince Harry Collaboration with Katy Perry

In related news, it was announced that Prince Harry has enlisted his Montecito neighbor, pop star Katy Perry, to perform at the opening night of the 2025 Invictus Games. The event, scheduled for February 8 in Vancouver, Canada, celebrates disabled military veterans.

Katy Perry, a Grammy-nominated artist, is the highest-profile star to perform at the bi-annual event. She and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, share a close relationship with Harry and Meghan and were guests at Lilibet’s third birthday party earlier this year.

The 2025 Invictus Games will mark Harry and Meghan’s first major public appearance together following reports suggesting they were taking separate paths in professional engagements.

Reflections on Life as Royals

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have been candid about their experiences within the Royal Family. In their Netflix series, Meghan described her initial surprise at the formal nature of royal interactions, even behind closed doors.

She recalled her first meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying, “I was in ripped jeans and barefoot… I didn’t realize that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

In his memoir Spare, Harry reflected on the tensions between Meghan and the Princess of Wales, suggesting that Kate felt “put on edge” and feared being “forced to compete” with the former actress.

The couple also shared personal struggles during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan revealed she experienced suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie in 2019 but felt unsupported by the Royal Family.

