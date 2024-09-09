Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s Key Meeting With UAE Industry Minister

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri, welcomed Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, welcomed Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to Delhi for a comprehensive meeting. The discussions focused on strengthening the already robust partnership between India and the UAE across the hydrocarbon value chain.

Strengthening India-UAE Energy Ties

Puri expressed his delight in hosting Al Jaber and highlighted the deepening relationship between the two nations. “The partnership between India and UAE has grown in strength and gained momentum, particularly in the last decade,” Puri stated. UAE has become India’s second-largest source of crude oil imports and the third-largest destination for India’s petroleum product exports.

Key Agreements Signed During the Visit

The Indian Embassy in the UAE noted that, during the visit of HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Hardeep Singh Puri and Dr. Sultan Jaber discussed the expanding energy partnership and signed significant agreements.

Prime Minister Modi’s Meeting with the Crown Prince

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, engaging in productive discussions on a range of topics. The Crown Prince’s visit to India from September 9 to 10 is his first official visit in this capacity, underscoring the growing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

