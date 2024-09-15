Home
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Missile Fired From Yemen Set Off Sirens In Central Israel

Moments before the impact, air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv and central Israel, prompting residents to rush to shelters.

Missile Fired From Yemen Set Off Sirens In Central Israel

A surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen struck an unpopulated area in central Israel on Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed, with no casualties reported. Moments before the impact, air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv and central Israel, prompting residents to rush to shelters.

“Following the sirens heard recently in central Israel, we identified a surface-to-surface missile entering the region from the east, landing in an open area. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported,” the military said in a statement.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions in the area, which the military attributed to interceptor missiles that were deployed. Despite the incident, Israel’s protective guidelines for citizens remained unchanged.

People  witness observed smoke rising from an open field in central Israel, although it remains unclear whether the fire was caused by the missile itself or debris from the interceptors.

This incident follows a deadly attack in July when Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched a long-range drone strike on Tel Aviv, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to four others. In retaliation, Israel conducted a significant airstrike on Houthi military positions near the port city of Hodeidah in Yemen, causing at least three deaths and injuring 87.

