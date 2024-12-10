Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mitch McConnell Injured In Fall At Capitol, Sprains Wrist And Cuts Face

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell tripped in the Capitol on Tuesday, injuring his wrist and sustaining a minor facial cut. He was cleared to resume his schedule despite the fall. He will continue serving as Senate leader until January's new Congress begins.

Mitch McConnell Injured In Fall At Capitol, Sprains Wrist And Cuts Face

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was injured on Tuesday when he fell, injuring his wrist and a small cut on the face. It is one in a line of several health issues for the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican as he continues to serve the U.S. Senate in leadership.

According to McConnell’s office, he had fallen following a closed-door lunch session at the Capitol. Walking from that lunch gathering over to the Senate floor, McConnell fell, injuring himself with a sprained wrist and a minor cut on his face.

A statement from the spokesman for McConnell said that the senator did not sustain serious injuries, while his regular schedule could start right away. “Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” he said.

Is It Chronic Issue?

While McConnell’s fall on Tuesday was concerning, it is not the first health issue to make headlines in recent months. Several senators, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, reassured the public, saying that McConnell was doing well following the incident. “He is fine, he’s in his office, and any other questions about Sen. McConnell I’ll refer to staff,” Thune told CNN during a GOP press conference.

According to sources who were aware of the incident, McConnell had a weak leg due to polio he contracted as a child. This physical weakness might have led him to fall.

Senator John Barrasso, a physician himself and from Wyoming, has confirmed that he was present with McConnell immediately after the fall and stated that McConnell could walk back to his office. Barrasso noted that the injuries were minor and that McConnell was okay after the fall.

Earlier Health Issues And Public Episodes

This fall comes during a string of public health incidents involving McConnell. In 2023, McConnell suffered a concussion after another fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel. Last year also saw several instances of McConnell freezing up while speaking in public, including twice appearing to momentarily lose his ability to speak-first in Kentucky and then again at the Capitol.

Despite these challenges, McConnell is expected to continue to hold the position of Senate Minority Leader until the new Congress convenes in January 2025, at which time Thune will assume the leadership. McConnell will continue to serve as a U.S. senator until his term ends in January 2027.

ALSO READ | It’s An Insult: Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence After Arrest In Brian Thompson Case

Filed under

Kentucky Republican Latest world news Mitch McConnell World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Entertainment

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox