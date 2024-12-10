Mitch McConnell Injured In Fall At Capitol, Sprains Wrist And Cuts Face

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell tripped in the Capitol on Tuesday, injuring his wrist and sustaining a minor facial cut. He was cleared to resume his schedule despite the fall. He will continue serving as Senate leader until January's new Congress begins.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was injured on Tuesday when he fell, injuring his wrist and a small cut on the face. It is one in a line of several health issues for the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican as he continues to serve the U.S. Senate in leadership.

According to McConnell’s office, he had fallen following a closed-door lunch session at the Capitol. Walking from that lunch gathering over to the Senate floor, McConnell fell, injuring himself with a sprained wrist and a minor cut on his face.

A statement from the spokesman for McConnell said that the senator did not sustain serious injuries, while his regular schedule could start right away. “Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” he said.

Is It Chronic Issue?

While McConnell’s fall on Tuesday was concerning, it is not the first health issue to make headlines in recent months. Several senators, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, reassured the public, saying that McConnell was doing well following the incident. “He is fine, he’s in his office, and any other questions about Sen. McConnell I’ll refer to staff,” Thune told CNN during a GOP press conference.

According to sources who were aware of the incident, McConnell had a weak leg due to polio he contracted as a child. This physical weakness might have led him to fall.

Senator John Barrasso, a physician himself and from Wyoming, has confirmed that he was present with McConnell immediately after the fall and stated that McConnell could walk back to his office. Barrasso noted that the injuries were minor and that McConnell was okay after the fall.

Earlier Health Issues And Public Episodes

This fall comes during a string of public health incidents involving McConnell. In 2023, McConnell suffered a concussion after another fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel. Last year also saw several instances of McConnell freezing up while speaking in public, including twice appearing to momentarily lose his ability to speak-first in Kentucky and then again at the Capitol.

Despite these challenges, McConnell is expected to continue to hold the position of Senate Minority Leader until the new Congress convenes in January 2025, at which time Thune will assume the leadership. McConnell will continue to serve as a U.S. senator until his term ends in January 2027.

