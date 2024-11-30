Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
More Than 122,000 People Displaced In Malaysia Amid Devastating Flood

Over 122,000 people have been displaced in Malaysia due to devastating floods brought on by unrelenting rains across the northern states.

Over 122,000 people have been displaced in Malaysia due to devastating floods brought on by unrelenting rains across the northern states. The current displacement figures have surpassed those of the catastrophic 2014 floods, which affected over 118,000 people. Disaster management authorities warn that the number may continue to climb as heavy rains show no signs of abating.

63% People Displaced

Kelantan has been the worst-affected state, with 63% of the displaced individuals—approximately 77,000 people—seeking shelter in relief centers. Terengganu has recorded nearly 35,000 evacuees, while the remaining displacements come from seven other states. Despite the scale of the disaster, the death toll remains at four, with fatalities reported in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Sarawak.

In Pasir Puteh, a town in Kelantan, floodwaters have submerged streets, forcing residents to wade through hip-deep water to find safety. The monsoon rains, a recurring phenomenon between November and March, have caused rivers to overflow, inundating homes, businesses, and farmland.

Government Response

Thousands of emergency responders have been mobilized to aid in rescue and relief operations. Teams equipped with rescue boats, helicopters, and all-terrain vehicles have been deployed to flood-stricken areas. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, chairing the National Disaster Management Committee, assured that resources are being allocated to mitigate the crisis.

Flooding during the northeast monsoon season is an annual occurrence in Malaysia, but recent events highlight the increasing intensity of climate-induced disasters. Officials and environmental experts stress the need for enhanced disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure to address these challenges.

With emergency services in full swing, the government continues to monitor the situation, prioritizing the safety of those affected by the unprecedented deluge.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Suffers Highest Deflation Since 1961 Amid Recovering Financial Crisis

