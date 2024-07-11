MP Shivani Raja Takes Oath On Bhagavad Gita In UK Parliament

Shivani Raja, a 29-year-old businesswoman of Gujarati heritage from India, took her oath in the UK Parliament on the Bhagavad Gita.

She achieved a historic victory in the Leicester East constituency for the Conservative Party, ending Labour’s 37-year dominance there. Her opponent was Rajesh Agrawal, also of Indian origin and from the Labour Party.

It was an honour to be sworn into Parliament today to represent Leicester East. I was truly proud to swear my allegiance to His Majesty King Charles on the Gita.#LeicesterEast pic.twitter.com/l7hogSSE2C — Shivani Raja MP (@ShivaniRaja_LE) July 10, 2024

After being sworn in as a Member of Parliament, Shivani expressed her pride in representing Leicester East. She highlighted the significance of pledging allegiance to King Charles on the Gita.

Shivani secured 14,526 votes, defeating Agrawal, the former deputy mayor of London, who received 10,100 votes. Her win marked the first time in 37 years that Leicester East elected a Conservative MP.

In the July 4 general election in the UK, along with Shivani, 27 other Indian-origin MPs were elected to the House of Commons.

