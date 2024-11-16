Nancy Pelosi’s Post-Election Remarks Anger Democrats, With Calls For Her To Step Aside

Nancy Pelosi’s recent remarks regarding Joe Biden’s campaign have sparked outrage among many Democratic lawmakers, who have labeled her comments as “damaging” to the party.

Nancy Pelosi’s recent remarks regarding Joe Biden’s campaign have sparked outrage among many Democratic lawmakers, who have labeled her comments as “damaging” to the party. In an interview with the New York Times last week, the former House Speaker suggested that the 2024 presidential race might have had a different outcome if Biden had “gotten out sooner” and that the party would have benefited from an “open primary” to find a replacement. She remarked, “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” and emphasized that there was an expectation for Biden to step aside to facilitate such a primary.

Lawmakers Call for Pelosi to Step Back

These statements prompted backlash from several Democratic lawmakers. One representative told Axios that Pelosi’s comments were “scattershot” and “damaging” to the party’s unity. “Making scattershot comments is not just unhelpful, it’s damaging,” they stated, urging Pelosi to “take a seat.” Another Democratic lawmaker from the House expressed frustration over Pelosi’s tendency to speak on behalf of the party rather than House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, insisting that Pelosi should respect the leadership transition. A member of the Congressional Black Caucus, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that Jeffries had consistently shown respect toward Pelosi, while she had not reciprocated that respect for his leadership role. They added that Pelosi needed to acknowledge her new position after stepping down from her leadership role.

Fetterman Criticizes Pelosi for Shifting Blame

Senator John Fetterman, another notable Democrat, expressed his discontent with Pelosi’s comments, especially her criticism of Biden. “She embraced this, ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer.’ And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden,” Fetterman remarked. He also voiced concern over Pelosi’s ongoing influence.

