Monday, November 18, 2024
Canada’s Foreign Minister Engaged In Discussions With India Over Arsh Dalla Case

On November 14, an official statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India had filed an extradition request for Dalla, who has a criminal record in India

Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has confirmed that she remains in communication with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the arrest of Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla. While attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Annual Ministerial Meeting in Lima, Peru, Joly stated that although she could not discuss the ongoing investigation, Canada would continue engaging with Indian diplomats regarding any inquiries related to the case.

She added, “We will continue to have conversations at the foreign ministry level, primarily on violence occurring in Canada and exploring ways forward.”

Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions

Joly’s remarks mark the first sign of continued ministerial-level communication since India withdrew six diplomats on October 14, following Canada’s identification of the diplomats as “persons of interest” in investigations into violent criminal activity. In retaliation, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats.

The Arsh Dalla Case

Arsh Dalla was arrested by Halton Regional Police on October 28, and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing. India has accused Dalla of being a gangster and pro-Khalistan terrorist, allegedly taking charge of the Khalistan Tiger Force after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

Deteriorating Bilateral Relations

The arrest of Gill follows the murder of Nijjar, which led to a significant downturn in relations between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims in September about “credible allegations” connecting Indian agents to Nijjar’s killing further escalated tensions.

Extradition Request for Dalla

On November 14, an official statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India had filed an extradition request for Dalla, who has a criminal record in India. The statement expressed the expectation that Dalla would be extradited or deported to face charges in India, given his involvement in illegal activities both in Canada and India.

Filed under

Arsh Dalla Canada Foreign Minister Jaishankar
