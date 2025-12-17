LIVE TV
Naveed Akram's Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter's Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

An old video of Naveed Akram preaching Islam resurfaced after the Bondi Beach attack, prompting scrutiny of what authorities knew about him. Although investigated by ASIO in 2019, he was not placed on a terror watch list due to lack of evidence of radicalization, raising questions about intelligence assessments after the attack.

An old video of Bondi Beach attacker Naveed Akram is going viral where he is preaching about the teachings of Islam. (Image: X/ DanBurmawy)
An old video of Bondi Beach attacker Naveed Akram is going viral where he is preaching about the teachings of Islam. (Image: X/ DanBurmawy)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 17, 2025 14:44:54 IST

Naveed Akram’s old video is going viral, following the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney. The viral video shows a seemingly innocent Naveed Akram distributing pamphlets about Islamic teachings.

A lot of attention has now turned to what authorities knew about the background of the suspects, since a video of the surviving attacker has gone viral, in which he is preaching about the beauty of Islam and the “law of Allah” on what seems to be Sydney streets in 2019. Naveed Akram is seen promoting Islamic teachings and asking his followers to spread the message of Islam. 

Naveed Akram is in a hospital, as he was injured during the shootout where the police shot dead his father.


 

Naveed Akram was not on the terror watch list, despite being investigated. 

Australia’s domestic intelligence service, ASIO, had investigated Naveed Akram at the time he posted this video. They were looking for potential links to terrorist organizations or people who could be linked to such organizations. According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Naveed Akram was not placed on the terror watch list because the authorities found no evidence of his radicalization after a six-month investigation. 

According to reports, details of Naveed Akram’s earlier activities show that he was a regular at a prayer center called Al Madina Dawah Centre. He came in contact with Wissam Haddad, who has been described as a controversial figure with links to ISIS, a known anti-Jewish preacher, and is believed to have shaped Naveed Akram’s ideology. 

Authorities did not put Naveed Akram on any watch list and have raised questions about the long-term risk assessment despite the early hints of a potential to be radicalized. The Bondi Beach tragedy has raised questions about gun control and the intelligence community, especially after it was found that the attackers used licensed guns in the attack. 

Also Read: Did the Bondi Beach Attacker Use an Indian Passport To Travel To An ‘Islamist Militant’ Active Area In Philippines?

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 2:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS