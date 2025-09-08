Why Nepal Banned Social Media And How It Sparked Deadly Gen Z Protests

Ten people have been killed in the violent protests in Nepal on Monday. Protests erupted shortly after the government directed internet service providers to block access to major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The restrictions began on September 5, when several platforms went offline after failing to comply with new government rules requiring local registration.

Which Social Media Apps Has Nepal Banned?

Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology last week ordered the regulatory authority to block access to 26 social media platforms.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat, and Snapchat are among the apps banned in Nepal.

These platforms were earlier given seven days to comply and register with local authorities. However, most of these failed to meet the deadline and were eventually banned.

Why Has Nepal Banned Social Media?

The government’s move followed a Supreme Court ruling last month, which upheld the requirement for social media platforms to register locally in order to curb misinformation. However, the court did not order a ban. It only instructed the government to create legal frameworks within the law.

Nepal has deep internet penetration. Over 90 percent population has access to the internet. Among the social media apps, Facebook is the most common among the netizens. Data from Statcounter shows that Facebook dominates the Nepali social media market with 87 percent share, followed by X at 6 percent and YouTube at 5 percent.

Government Defends Social Media Ban

Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung defended the government’s action, arguing that platforms had been given sufficient time to register but repeatedly failed to comply.

The ministry has stated that access will be restored once the platforms complete registration in Nepal. So far, TikTok and Viber remain unaffected, as both have already fulfilled the registration requirements.

