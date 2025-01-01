Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
New Year 2025, New Laws: Major Changes In New York, California, And Florida Starting January 1st – Check It Out!

New Year 2025 brings several new laws across the U.S., including New York's paid prenatal leave, California’s protection for digital performers and child influencers, and Florida’s social media restrictions for minors. Additionally, minimum wages rise in numerous states and cities.

New Year 2025, New Laws: Major Changes In New York, California, And Florida Starting January 1st – Check It Out!

As the year 2025 begins, several states across the United States have introduced significant new laws that will impact workers, families, and digital rights. These changes reflect evolving societal needs and address various issues ranging from prenatal care to the protection of minors on social media.

Starting January 1st, New York becomes the first state in the U.S. to offer paid prenatal sick leave for workers. The new law mandates that employers provide 20 hours of paid sick leave for medical appointments related to pregnancy, such as physical exams and medical procedures. This is in addition to existing sick time. Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her support for the legislation, stating, “Hardworking New Yorkers shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll buy food or pay rent when they need time off to care for a new child or family member with a serious health condition, or get injured on the job.”

New York is now leading the way in providing financial relief for workers needing medical care during pregnancy. Employers also have the option to offer more than the mandated 20 hours of leave.

California’s Landmark Laws on AI and Minors

In California, new laws take effect today aimed at protecting both performers and minors in the digital realm. First, California has addressed the growing concern over Artificial Intelligence by passing a law that shields actors and performers from the misuse of their digital likeness in audio and video productions.

Additionally, California has enacted a law that mandates 15% of the earnings from child social media influencers be set aside for the child’s future. These funds can only be accessed by the child when they reach adulthood, preventing potential financial exploitation. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office emphasized the law’s focus on protecting children from “financial abuse.”

New Law Protects Students’ Gender Identity

California has also introduced a law protecting the privacy of students’ gender identities. Teachers and school staff are now prohibited from “outing” a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation without consent. However, parents still have the right to request school records. Teachers and staff are also protected from any retaliation for refusing to disclose a student’s identity.

Social Media Restrictions for Minors

In Florida, a new law restricts children under the age of 14 from having social media accounts. While the law technically goes into effect on January 1st, it will not be enforceable until February. This law mirrors similar actions taken in Australia, as concerns continue to rise about the impact of social media on young people.

Lastly, Axios reports that as of January 1st, minimum workers’ compensation has increased in 21 states, 48 cities, and counties. The rise in wages is part of a nationwide trend that will see about half of U.S. workers living in states with a $15 minimum wage by 2027.

