New Zealand Navy Vessel HMNZS Manawanui Sinks Off Samoa After Grounding

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, the HMNZS Manawanui, has sunk off the coast of Samoa following an incident in which it ran aground while conducting a reef survey. The New Zealand Defence Force confirmed the details in a statement released on Sunday, noting that the grounding occurred near the southern coast of Upolu on Saturday night.

Safety of Crew and Passengers

Commodore Shane Arndell, the maritime component commander of the New Zealand Defence Force, assured the public that all 75 crew members and passengers aboard the Manawanui were safely evacuated. The rescue operation involved several vessels that quickly responded to assist those on board, who abandoned the sinking ship in lifeboats.

In a remarkable show of support, a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft was also dispatched to aid in the rescue efforts. As of late Sunday, the cause of the grounding was still under investigation.

Environmental Concerns

Following the sinking, Samoa’s acting prime minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, indicated that an oil spill was “highly probable” as a result of the incident. To assess the potential environmental impact, officials in Samoa initiated an environmental impact evaluation in the vicinity of the wreck.

The New Zealand Defence Force stated it was actively collaborating with local authorities to minimize the environmental repercussions of the sinking.

Visual Evidence of the Incident

Local media released videos and photographs depicting the Manawanui listing heavily, with thick plumes of gray smoke rising from the vessel after it ran aground. By 9 AM local time, the vessel had capsized and was fully submerged.

■ New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Manawanui Sinks After Running Aground Near Samoa. The HMNZS Manawanui, a New Zealand Navy vessel, sank this morning after running aground on a reef near the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa, last night and catching fire. #Oceania pic.twitter.com/LOk91fJz06 — News Of The Globe (@NewsOfEarthTr) October 5, 2024

Response from Officials

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding addressed the situation during a press conference in Auckland, announcing that a plane would be dispatched to Samoa to bring the rescued crew and passengers back to New Zealand. Golding noted that while most of those rescued were safe, a few sustained minor injuries, particularly from navigating across a reef during the evacuation.

Defence Minister Judith Collins described the grounding as a “really challenging” experience for everyone involved. “I know that what has happened is going to take quite a bit of time to process,” she stated during the press conference, expressing hope for a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident. Collins emphasized that salvaging “what is left” of the vessel would be an immediate priority.

Coordination of Rescue Operations

The rescue efforts were coordinated by Samoan emergency services, alongside Australian Defence personnel and the New Zealand rescue center. The Samoa Police, Prison, and Corrections Service posted a statement on Facebook to provide updates on the ongoing efforts.

The Role of HMNZS Manawanui

The HMNZS Manawanui has served as a specialist vessel for a variety of diving, salvage, and survey operations throughout New Zealand and the southwest Pacific. However, New Zealand’s navy is currently operating at reduced capacity, with three of its nine ships out of commission due to personnel shortages.

The sinking of the Manawanui is a significant loss for the Royal New Zealand Navy and raises concerns about the operational capacity of the fleet moving forward. As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of the crew while mitigating any environmental impact caused by the vessel’s sinking.