Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Nimisha Priya’s Fate Hangs On Blood Money Negotiation’, Kerala Nurse’s Lawyer Explains Sharia Law’s Role In Yemen’s Trial| NewsX Exclusive

Priya was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, and sentenced to death by a trial court in 2018. KR Subhash Chandran is Assisting Nimisha as her lawyer.

‘Nimisha Priya’s Fate Hangs On Blood Money Negotiation’, Kerala Nurse’s Lawyer Explains Sharia Law’s Role In Yemen’s Trial| NewsX Exclusive

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala, faces the grim prospect of execution in Yemen, with her lawyer, Mr. K.R. Subhash Chandran, revealing distressing details of her legal plight and the challenges in securing her freedom.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s senior news editor, Devika Chopra, Chandran highlighted how systemic failures and lack of proper legal assistance have contributed to Priya’s current predicament.

‘Forced to Sign Documents in Arabic’

Mr KR Subhash Chandran explained that Nimisha Priya’s case arose during Yemen’s internal conflict, a time marked by severe instability. In 2018, Priya was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, and sentenced to death by a trial court.

The verdict was later upheld by Yemen’s appellate court and the Supreme Judicial Council. However, Chandran asserts that Priya was denied basic legal rights throughout the process.

“She was forced to sign documents in Arabic, a language she did not understand, without the assistance of interpreters or translators,” he said.

“She had no legal representation initially, and even the court-appointed lawyer could not communicate effectively with her due to the language barrier.”

Chandran further revealed that Priya was coerced into signing documents that amounted to an admission of guilt. “These admissions were the foundation of her conviction and subsequent capital punishment.”

The Role of Sharia Law

Under Yemen’s Sharia law, the family of the victim can pardon the accused in exchange for diya, or blood money. Chandran said that Priya’s case still has a hope if Mahdi’s family agrees to negotiations. However, the process has been fraught with difficulties.

“We raised $40,000 (approximately ₹ 34.2 lakh) as a pre-negotiation fee, paid in two installments, to tribal leaders who were supposed to facilitate talks with the victim’s family,” Chandran said. “Despite this payment, no progress has been made, and the family has not come to the negotiation table.”

He emphasized that the International Action Council, a group advocating for Priya, is willing to raise any additional funds demanded by Mahdi’s family.

However, they urgently need the Indian government’s intervention to facilitate negotiations. “We are not asking the government to pay any amount. We simply need them to ensure that the victim’s family is brought to the table,” Chandran urged.

Lack of Documentation- Biggest Challenge

One of the most significant challenges in Priya’s case is the lack of access to critical legal documents. “We repeatedly requested the Yemeni lawyer engaged through the Indian Embassy to provide copies of the trial court judgment and other legal records,” Chandran said. “Even after paying $2,000 for these documents, we have not received them. This has left us handicapped in preparing a robust defense.”

He also pointed out the absence of Indian diplomatic representation in Yemen, which has made navigating the local legal system exceedingly difficult. “We are entirely reliant on a few local individuals who have not provided the support we expected, despite financial payments.”

‘Matter of Life and Death’

Chandran reiterated that without immediate intervention from the Indian government, time is running out. On January 1, 2025, the Yemeni president approved Priya’s execution, further escalating the urgency of the case.

“This is a matter of life and death,” Chandran said. “Nimisha Priya is not asking for clemency without accountability. The funds for blood money are ready. We just need the Indian government to help facilitate the process.”

The International Action Council continues to push for Priya’s release, raising awareness and funds for her cause. However, her fate now hinges on diplomatic efforts and the willingness of Mahdi’s family to engage in negotiations. As Chandran puts it, “Her life depends on collective action, and we hope justice will prevail.”

The Case Timeline

1. 2014: Nimisha Priya met Talal Abdo Mahdi in Yemen, who promised to help her set up a clinic under the country’s partnership laws.

2. 2015-2017: Differences arose, with Priya accusing Mahdi of abuse and withholding her passport, making her return to India impossible.

3. 2017: Priya allegedly injected Mahdi with a sedative in an attempt to retrieve her passport, which inadvertently led to his death. She was subsequently accused of both murder and mutilating his body.

4. 2018: A Yemeni trial court sentenced Priya to death.

5. 2018-2024: Priya’s family has been attempting to negotiate blood money, raising ₹ 34.2 lakh. Her 57-year-old mother, Prema Kumari, even traveled to Yemen to secure a pardon.

ALSO READ: Please Help Us Save Her Life’: Tearful Plea By Mother Of Indian Nurse Sentenced To Death In Yemen

Filed under

Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Yemen Trial

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do Diabetic Patients Skip Retinopathy Screenings? UK Study Reveals

Why Do Diabetic Patients Skip Retinopathy Screenings? UK Study Reveals

New Footage Shows Explosive Devices In Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

New Footage Shows Explosive Devices In Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Trump Hotel In Las...

Cybertruck Played Key Role in Containing Explosion Damage, Law Enforcement Officials Report

Cybertruck Played Key Role in Containing Explosion Damage, Law Enforcement Officials Report

Impeached South Korean President Delivers Defiant Message Amid Imminent Detention Threat

Impeached South Korean President Delivers Defiant Message Amid Imminent Detention Threat

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Feature Premium AI Service: What You Should Know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Feature Premium AI Service: What You Should Know

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox