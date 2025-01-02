Priya was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, and sentenced to death by a trial court in 2018. KR Subhash Chandran is Assisting Nimisha as her lawyer.

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala, faces the grim prospect of execution in Yemen, with her lawyer, Mr. K.R. Subhash Chandran, revealing distressing details of her legal plight and the challenges in securing her freedom.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s senior news editor, Devika Chopra, Chandran highlighted how systemic failures and lack of proper legal assistance have contributed to Priya’s current predicament.

‘Forced to Sign Documents in Arabic’

Mr KR Subhash Chandran explained that Nimisha Priya’s case arose during Yemen’s internal conflict, a time marked by severe instability. In 2018, Priya was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, and sentenced to death by a trial court.

The verdict was later upheld by Yemen’s appellate court and the Supreme Judicial Council. However, Chandran asserts that Priya was denied basic legal rights throughout the process.

“She was forced to sign documents in Arabic, a language she did not understand, without the assistance of interpreters or translators,” he said.

“She had no legal representation initially, and even the court-appointed lawyer could not communicate effectively with her due to the language barrier.”

Chandran further revealed that Priya was coerced into signing documents that amounted to an admission of guilt. “These admissions were the foundation of her conviction and subsequent capital punishment.”

The Role of Sharia Law

Under Yemen’s Sharia law, the family of the victim can pardon the accused in exchange for diya, or blood money. Chandran said that Priya’s case still has a hope if Mahdi’s family agrees to negotiations. However, the process has been fraught with difficulties.

“We raised $40,000 (approximately ₹ 34.2 lakh) as a pre-negotiation fee, paid in two installments, to tribal leaders who were supposed to facilitate talks with the victim’s family,” Chandran said. “Despite this payment, no progress has been made, and the family has not come to the negotiation table.”

He emphasized that the International Action Council, a group advocating for Priya, is willing to raise any additional funds demanded by Mahdi’s family.

However, they urgently need the Indian government’s intervention to facilitate negotiations. “We are not asking the government to pay any amount. We simply need them to ensure that the victim’s family is brought to the table,” Chandran urged.

Lack of Documentation- Biggest Challenge

One of the most significant challenges in Priya’s case is the lack of access to critical legal documents. “We repeatedly requested the Yemeni lawyer engaged through the Indian Embassy to provide copies of the trial court judgment and other legal records,” Chandran said. “Even after paying $2,000 for these documents, we have not received them. This has left us handicapped in preparing a robust defense.”

He also pointed out the absence of Indian diplomatic representation in Yemen, which has made navigating the local legal system exceedingly difficult. “We are entirely reliant on a few local individuals who have not provided the support we expected, despite financial payments.”

‘Matter of Life and Death’

Chandran reiterated that without immediate intervention from the Indian government, time is running out. On January 1, 2025, the Yemeni president approved Priya’s execution, further escalating the urgency of the case.

“This is a matter of life and death,” Chandran said. “Nimisha Priya is not asking for clemency without accountability. The funds for blood money are ready. We just need the Indian government to help facilitate the process.”

The International Action Council continues to push for Priya’s release, raising awareness and funds for her cause. However, her fate now hinges on diplomatic efforts and the willingness of Mahdi’s family to engage in negotiations. As Chandran puts it, “Her life depends on collective action, and we hope justice will prevail.”

The Case Timeline

1. 2014: Nimisha Priya met Talal Abdo Mahdi in Yemen, who promised to help her set up a clinic under the country’s partnership laws.

2. 2015-2017: Differences arose, with Priya accusing Mahdi of abuse and withholding her passport, making her return to India impossible.

3. 2017: Priya allegedly injected Mahdi with a sedative in an attempt to retrieve her passport, which inadvertently led to his death. She was subsequently accused of both murder and mutilating his body.

4. 2018: A Yemeni trial court sentenced Priya to death.

5. 2018-2024: Priya’s family has been attempting to negotiate blood money, raising ₹ 34.2 lakh. Her 57-year-old mother, Prema Kumari, even traveled to Yemen to secure a pardon.

