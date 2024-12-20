‘Nine Times A Day For Two Years’: Couple Rape Their Four Daughters To Fulfil Threesome Fantasies

A Belgian couple has been sentenced to significant prison terms for using their four daughters as victims of sexual abuse to fulfill their own sexual desires. Both in their forties and from the province of Limburg, the mother and father appeared in court for the repeated rape of their daughters.

A Belgian couple has been sentenced to significant prison terms for using their four daughters as victims of sexual abuse to fulfill their own sexual desires. Both in their forties and from the province of Limburg, the mother and father appeared in court for the repeated rape of their daughters, who were aged between 12 and 21 at the time of the abuse. The man is the biological father of one of the girls, while the other three are from the mother’s previous relationship.

How the Abuse Came to Light

The case first came to the attention of authorities when the two youngest daughters managed to escape the family home on December 30, 2023. They cycled to a center for sexual violence, where they reported the abuse that had been occurring since January 2022. Medical examinations of the victims revealed injuries, bruising, and sexually transmitted diseases, confirming the abuse they endured.

Reports from local media indicate that the couple sought to engage in threesomes but lacked the financial resources to hire prostitutes. As a result, the mother allegedly brought the daughters from their rooms to her partner, where they were repeatedly raped. The man is said to have abused the girls up to nine times a day, while the mother occasionally participated in the acts.

Motive Behind the Rape

The girls were reportedly given alcohol, muscle relaxants, and lubricants during the abuse. One victim was told that having sex with her stepfather would improve her relationships, while another was misled into believing it would help her lose weight. Additionally, the girls were threatened with being thrown out of the house if they refused to comply.

Following the escape, both parents were arrested at their home on December 30, 2023. During police interviews, the mother admitted to her involvement, stating she complied with the abuse out of fear for her safety, as her partner would physically assault her if she did not participate. She also confessed to being afraid of losing him and ending up homeless.

Who started the rape of girls?

The father, on the other hand, blamed his partner for initiating the abuse, claiming that the girls often approached him for sexual acts.

In court, the judge described the crime as “extremely serious,” noting that the parents used their daughters to fulfill the father’s sexual fantasies. The judge further explained that when the couple could no longer afford prostitutes, they turned to their own children. The father was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with the judge stating that he displayed “absolutely no respect for the sexual integrity” of his daughters and stepdaughters.

The mother was sentenced to 13 years in prison for her role in the abuse. The judge stated that she “facilitated the abuse of her own daughters” by offering them to her partner, placing her relationship with him above their well-being. The court also noted that the mother had participated in the abuse, including performing sexual acts on at least one of the victims.

