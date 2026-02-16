‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday reiterated his firm stance that any potential U.S. deal with Iran must go beyond halting uranium enrichment and include the complete dismantling of the country’s nuclear infrastructure.

Speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Netanyahu stressed, “There shall be no enrichment capability, not just stopping the enrichment process, but dismantling the equipment and infrastructure that allows enrichment in the first place.”

This comes ahead of a second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations scheduled for this week, as both nations aim to resolve long-standing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian officials have described the talks as seeking a mutually beneficial agreement that delivers economic incentives to both sides.

Gaza Tunnels And Israeli Security Updates

Netanyahu also addressed Israel’s ongoing security operations, stating that the country still needs to “complete the job” of destroying tunnels in Gaza. According to the Prime Minister, Israeli forces have dismantled approximately 150 km (93 miles) of an estimated 500 km of tunnels used for militant activity.

The comments highlight Israel’s continued emphasis on national security amid regional instability and escalating tensions with Iran.

(Via Agency Inputs)

