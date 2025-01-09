Blinken pointed to several ongoing initiatives, including the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as examples of the progress made under Biden’s leadership.

In a firm rebuke of an idea previously floated by President-elect Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that the notion of the United States acquiring Greenland is neither feasible nor practical.

Speaking in Paris, Blinken described the proposal as unproductive, saying, “It’s obviously one that’s not going to happen, so we probably shouldn’t waste a lot of time talking about it.”

This rare direct criticism from a Biden administration official follows Trump’s recent remarks about the potential use of military force to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal for “economic security.”

Promoting Alliances Over Isolationism

Blinken contrasted the Biden administration’s approach to international relations with Trump’s “America First” policy. He emphasized the importance of collaborating with allies to achieve stronger and more effective outcomes, stating, “We get better results when we’re working closely with our allies — not saying or doing things that may alienate them.”

He also highlighted the outgoing administration’s efforts to maintain strong global partnerships, which he believes will set a foundation for success for Trump’s incoming team.

Blinken pointed to several ongoing initiatives, including the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as examples of the progress made under Biden’s leadership. He noted that these efforts could yield transformative results if future opportunities, such as a Gaza ceasefire and a framework for Palestinian advancement, are pursued.

On the war in Ukraine, Blinken stressed the need for a durable resolution. Referring to Trump’s promise to end the war quickly, Blinken remarked, “The best possible deal has to build in real deterrence against Russia repeating its aggression — whether it’s six months, a year, or two years down the line.”

Farewell Tour Highlights US Alliances

Blinken’s visit to Paris is part of a broader farewell tour aimed at emphasizing the importance of US alliances. However, the trip has been overshadowed by global challenges, including political turmoil in South Korea, European right-wing movements gaining ground, and Tokyo’s dissatisfaction with Biden’s blocking of Nippon Steel Corp.’s acquisition of US Steel.

Throughout his remarks, Blinken alluded to Trump’s dealmaking approach, which has defined much of his political rhetoric. While noting the challenges ahead, Blinken expressed hope that the incoming administration would build on the groundwork laid by Biden’s team, stating, “If the next administration chooses to carry it forward, it will clearly be in the interests of the United States.”

This ongoing debate underscores the stark contrasts in foreign policy priorities between the outgoing and incoming administrations as the US prepares for another significant shift in its global strategy.

