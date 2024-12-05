Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Not Sufficiently Substantiated’: Amnesty Israel Rejects Amnesty International’s Report Accusing Israel Of Genocide

Amnesty Israel has rejected the Amnesty International's accusation of genocide against Israel during its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli group questioned the evidence behind the claims and distanced itself from the conclusions outlined in the Thursday report.

‘Not Sufficiently Substantiated’: Amnesty Israel Rejects Amnesty International’s Report Accusing Israel Of Genocide

Amnesty International’s Israeli section has disagreed with the findings of the global body’s Thursday report, which accused Israel of committing genocide during its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. In a statement released on Thursday, Amnesty Israel distanced itself from the report, arguing that the claim of genocide was not sufficiently substantiated.

Genocide Allegations Insufficiently Proven

While Amnesty Israel acknowledges the high civilian death toll in Gaza and the potential for widespread international law violations, including crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, it emphasized that the evidence did not meet the rigorous standard required to prove genocide. The definition of genocide demands evidence of specific intent to destroy a particular group, either in whole or in part.

“Based on our analysis, conducted in consultation with external experts, many of us have doubts regarding the possibility of proving unequivocally, and beyond any reasonable alternative explanation, the element of intent,” said the Israeli section of Amnesty International.

Amnesty Israel Points Out Violations

Amnesty Israel also pointed to violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, particularly Israel’s failure to address public incitement to genocide. These concerns were based on statements by public figures calling for collective punishment of Gaza’s civilian population in response to the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Despite these concerns, a minority within the Amnesty Israel team believed there was sufficient evidence to support the claim of genocide in Gaza.

Amnesty Israel also rejected the operational recommendations made in the global report, “You Feel Like You Are Subhuman: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza.” These included calls for a halt to arms trade with Israel, sanctions against Israeli and Hamas officials by the UN Security Council, and the addition of genocide charges to arrest warrants for Israeli officials such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Amnesty Israel Issues Recommendations

Instead, Amnesty Israel issued its own set of recommendations. These included pressing for a ceasefire, the return of Israeli hostages, the release of Palestinians detained without due process, and the protection of civilians from both sides’ actions. The group also called for comprehensive investigations into war crimes committed by all parties and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Amnesty Israel stressed that the root causes of the violence must be addressed, which they believe includes the dismantling of Israel’s apartheid system in the disputed territories and an end to the involvement of external armed actors, such as Iran and Hezbollah.

The group also noted that Hamas had been accused of genocide and emphasized the need for an impartial investigation into these claims, ensuring that the standard for proving genocidal intent is applied consistently.

Also Read: US Congressman Brad Sherman Asks Bangladesh’s Interim Government To Protect Its Hindu Minority

Filed under

amnesty international Amnesty Israel gaza genocide Hamas

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, And Sonu Nigam Lead Star-Studded Lineup

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, And Sonu Nigam Lead Star-Studded Lineup

Trump’s ‘DOGE’ Initiative: Can Musk And Ramaswamy Really Slash Government Costs?

Trump’s ‘DOGE’ Initiative: Can Musk And Ramaswamy Really Slash Government Costs?

Putin’s Relative Accidentally Reveals 48,000 Russian Soldiers Missing In Action In Ukraine

Putin’s Relative Accidentally Reveals 48,000 Russian Soldiers Missing In Action In Ukraine

Mahakumbh Mela: From Record-Breaking Gatherings To Celestial Connection, Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Mahakumbh Mela: From Record-Breaking Gatherings To Celestial Connection, Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Preparations Underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Preparations Underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox