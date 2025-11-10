Over 3,000 Flights Canceled, 10,000 Delayed As US Government Shutdown Hits Airlines

Over 3,000 flights have been canceled and more than 10,000 delayed across the United States today due to the ongoing government shutdown, authorities confirmed. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that deeper disruptions could occur if the shutdown continues.

Air traffic controllers, who have not received paychecks for nearly a month, are continuing to work mandatory overtime without compensation, adding strain to already stretched operations. Staffing shortages at major hubs such as Charlotte and Newark have further slowed flight schedules, leaving passengers facing long delays and uncertainty.

(This is a breaking story. More details are expected soon.)