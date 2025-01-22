Paid Actors, Not Ideology, Behind Antisemitic Attacks, Says PM Albanese

PM Albanese revealed that recent antisemitic attacks in Australia may involve "paid actors" rather than ideologically driven offenders. The AFP is investigating potential foreign funding, including cryptocurrency, and online radicalization links to these incidents.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has suggested that some of the recent antisemitic attacks in New South Wales and Victoria were carried out by “paid actors” rather than individuals motivated by ideological hatred. This revelation aligns with ongoing investigations by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) into the origins and coordination of these incidents, including potential involvement of foreign entities.

In a press briefing, Albanese spoke on issues raised by AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw on the probing by federal authorities of whether overseas actors are funding local agents to commit antisemitic attacks. According to investigators, the use of payments, including cryptocurrencies, is also under scrutiny for having coordinated these acts.

Another line of inquiry focuses on the possible radicalization of young people through online channels. However, Albanese refrained from divulging specific details about the AFP’s ongoing efforts, citing concerns about compromising the investigation.

“It is important that people understand where some of these attacks are coming from,” Albanese stated. “It appears, as the AFP commissioner indicated, that some of these incidents involve individuals who aren’t motivated by an ideology but are, instead, paid actors.”

Opposition Demands Greater Transparency

Opposition leader Peter Dutton criticized Albanese for not addressing the AFP investigation earlier, questioning what the prime minister knew and when he knew it.

“When did the prime minister find out about potential foreign involvement? Are these state actors, organized crime groups, or antisemitic organizations?” Dutton asked. He demanded greater transparency and public clarification on the matter.

Shadow Home Affairs Minister James Paterson also weighed in during an interview with ABC’s RN Breakfast, describing the suggestion of foreign influence as “gravely serious” and urging Albanese to provide more information.

Integrity Of The Investigation

Despite mounting pressure, Albanese remained firm on withholding further details about the investigation. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the AFP’s efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The AFP investigation is focused on tracing potential foreign connections, the funding methods used, and the role of cryptocurrency in enabling these activities. However, no public information has yet been shared about the countries or organizations allegedly involved.

A series of incidents is taking place at a time when there is growing alarm around the world over antisemitism, with several governments and law enforcement agencies stepping up actions to combat hate crimes. In Australia, Jewish people have expressed alarm in the spike in antisemitic acts, requesting the government to step up its protection measures to keep them safe.

