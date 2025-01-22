US Constitution’s Removal Triggers Social Media Storm; White House Reacts

The absence of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights from the White House’s official website ignited widespread concern just a day after Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. The anomaly coincided with Trump’s reentry to the Oval Office following his victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections. The White House has […]

The absence of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights from the White House’s official website ignited widespread concern just a day after Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. The anomaly coincided with Trump’s reentry to the Oval Office following his victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections. The White House has since assured the public that the missing content will be restored shortly.

Trump’s return to the presidency was prominently highlighted on the White House’s homepage with the bold statement “America is Back” alongside a silhouette of the President. Updates included links to Trump’s latest presidential statements, executive orders, and remarks. However, it was the disappearance of the Constitution and Bill of Rights pages that drew significant attention. Visitors to these pages were greeted with a 404 error message, indicating that the content was “not found.”

The incident quickly became a trending topic on social media, with users questioning the administration’s intentions regarding the foundational documents of the United States. Adding to the backlash, the Spanish-language version of the White House website also displayed a 404 error, raising further concerns among Hispanic communities.

White House Responds to Backlash

Amid the online uproar, principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields addressed the issue, explaining that the missing pages were a temporary glitch. “It’s day two. We are in the process of developing, editing, and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline,” Fields stated. He further assured that the Spanish translation section of the website would also be restored soon.

This is not the first time Trump’s administration has been associated with controversial website updates. During his initial tenure in 2017, pages addressing LGBTQ+ rights and climate change were removed from the White House website, drawing significant criticism.

Trump’s second term began with a flurry of executive actions. Among these were orders to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord, eliminate birthright citizenship, mandate federal workers’ return to in-person roles, and impose a regulatory freeze. These decisions underscored Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises but also added to the polarized reactions surrounding his administration.

As the White House continues to adjust its digital presence under Trump’s leadership, the administration’s assurance of restoring the missing content aims to quell public concerns. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny and divided opinions that define Trump’s presidency.

The restoration of the Constitution and other essential resources will likely be closely monitored as Trump’s second term unfolds, with the public and media eager to assess how his administration navigates both its digital and policy landscapes.

