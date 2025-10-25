Pakistan Warns Of Open War With Afghanistan, Khawaja Asif Threatens Taliban, ‘Failure To Reach A Deal Means…’

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday issued a stark warning that failure to reach an agreement with Afghanistan during ongoing talks in Istanbul could escalate into “open war.” The warning comes as the second round of talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan commenced in Istanbul. The discussions aim to address security concerns and establish a lasting ceasefire along the shared border following two weeks of intense clashes.

“See Afghanistan wants peace, but failure to reach a deal means open war,” Asif told Reuters.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Clash Along Durand Line

The confrontation, which claimed dozens of lives including civilians, erupted after explosions in central Kabul. The Taliban government attributed the blasts to Pakistan, prompting retaliatory strikes along the border.

Initially, both sides agreed on a ceasefire, but it collapsed within days, with Kabul blaming Islamabad for violations. A second truce, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, was brokered on Sunday and reportedly has held since.

Istanbul Ceasefire Talks: Key Delegations From Pakistan, Afghanistan

Negotiators at Saturday’s Istanbul meeting are expected to outline mechanisms for maintaining stability, as discussed during previous Doha talks, AFP reported. The exact timing and venue of the discussions have not been disclosed.

The Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Interior Minister Haji Najib, arrived in Turkey on Friday. Pakistan is represented by a two-member security delegation, according to The Express Tribune.

“The delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by the respected Deputy Minister of Interior, Haji Najib, has departed for Turkey following the Doha agreement from a few days ago. Discussions on the remaining issues will take place at this meeting,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban government spokesperson, in a post on X.

Reason Behind The Latest Skirmish Between Pakistan & Afghanistan

The Taliban government aims to safeguard Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, while Pakistan insists the talks must address “the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan,” said Tahir Hussain Andrabi, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The first Kabul explosions coincided with a rare visit by the Taliban foreign minister to India, which contributed to the escalation.

Before the recent clashes, Pakistan had been a key supporter of the Taliban, providing strategic backing in Afghanistan to counter India’s influence.

