Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Advisors Pitch US On Plan To Build, Run Arabian Sea Port: Here’s What We Know

Advisers to Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, have reportedly reached out to US officials with a proposal to build and operate a new port on the Arabian Sea. According to the Financial Times, the plan is seen as an attempt to strengthen ties with Washington and gain the attention of US President Donald Trump.

The proposal suggests that American investors develop a terminal in Pasni, a port town in Balochistan’s Gwadar district. The project would give the US access to Pakistan’s vast reserves of critical minerals. Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has long been troubled by insurgencies and allegations of human rights violations by Pakistani forces.

The offer comes soon after a meeting between Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief Munir at the White House in late September. During the talks, Sharif urged Trump to encourage American investment in Pakistan’s agriculture, mining, technology, and energy sectors.

Reports say the proposal was presented to US officials and reviewed by Munir before his discussions with Trump. The plan specifically rules out any military use of the port, focusing instead on seeking financing for a new rail corridor linking Pasni with Pakistan’s mineral-rich western provinces.

Trump’s outreach to Pakistan marks a clear shift from his predecessor, Joe Biden, who kept Islamabad at a distance because of its close ties with the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan.

In a related development, AFP reported that just before Pakistan’s conflict with India earlier this year, a company run by the Trump family signed a cryptocurrency agreement with Islamabad.

During his recent visit, Sharif praised Trump as a “man of peace,” lauding his “sincere efforts” to end global conflicts and his “courageous leadership” in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?