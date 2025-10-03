Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, on Friday expressed reservations about US President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Speaking in the National Assembly, Dar said the plan deviated from a draft presented to Trump by a coalition of Muslim-majority countries.

“I have made it clear that these 20 points which Trump has made public are … not the same as ours. I say that some changes have been made in it, in the draft we had,” Reuters quoted Dar as telling Pakistani lawmakers.

The draft submitted by the group had called for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, whereas Trump’s plan proposes only a partial pullback to facilitate the release of hostages held by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Pakistan First Welcomes Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Now Backtracks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier welcomed Trump’s plan. According to Dar, Sharif’s remarks were a general response to the president’s broader social media statement while he was in transit.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan, along with seven other Muslim nations – including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Indonesia – received assurances from Trump that Israel would not be allowed to annex the occupied West Bank. The move has been advocated by far-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within his coalition.

“A consensus draft prepared by the Muslim countries asked for a full Israeli withdrawal and a path for a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” Dar said, reiterating that the creation of a Palestinian state coexisting with Israel remains Pakistan’s official policy.

Donald Trump Issues Final Deadline to Hamas

On Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a firm deadline to Hamas, demanding that the group agree to his proposed Gaza peace deal by Sunday evening, Washington, D.C. time. Trump warned that failure to comply would result in “all hell, like no one has ever seen before” being unleashed against Hamas.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at 6 pm, Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” Trump wrote on social media.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump urged “all innocent Palestinians” to evacuate areas at risk of heavy conflict, assuring them they would be cared for by relief teams. He also said Hamas would be given one final chance, while other Middle Eastern nations have agreed to the peace deal.

“This deal also spares the lives of all remaining Hamas Fighters. The details of the document are known to the world, and it is a great one for all!” he wrote, calling on Hamas to release all hostages, including the bodies of the deceased.

