Home > World > Has Hamas Rejected Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? What's Next As The US President's Ultimatum Nears

Has Hamas Rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan? What’s Next As The US President’s Ultimatum Nears

Hamas’ military wing chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad has rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, calling it an attempt to dismantle Hamas. The U.S. proposal demands disarmament, hostage release, and a ceasefire, while excluding Hamas from Gaza’s future. Divisions within Hamas have emerged, as political leaders abroad appear open to amendments.

Reports say Hamas chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad has rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, sparking internal divisions over disarmament and hostages. Photo: White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 03:28:02 IST

Has Hamas Rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan? What’s Next As The US President’s Ultimatum Nears

The head of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, is reported to have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the war in Gaza, insisting the group will continue its fight against Israel. According to Daily Mail, Al-Haddad, who played a central role in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, is believed to view the U.S.-backed proposal as an attempt to dismantle Hamas, regardless of whether the group accepts the plan.

Donald Trump’s Ultimatum to Hamas

President Trump announced the 20-point peace plan on Tuesday, giving Hamas a three-to-four-day deadline to accept the terms, which Israel has already endorsed. He warned of “a very sad end” for Hamas if it refused.

The plan requires Hamas to disarm, release all hostages within 72 hours, and agree to a ceasefire. In exchange, Israel would release a number of Palestinian prisoners and withdraw from the Gaza Strip, paving the way for a transitional government led by an international body. Hamas, however, would have no role in Gaza’s future administration.

According to the BBC, this condition is unacceptable to al-Haddad, who remains determined to fight.

Internal Divisions Within Hamas Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Reports suggest Hamas is divided over the plan. While some members of its political leadership in Qatar appear willing to accept it with amendments, they lack authority over the hostages, limiting their influence.

Approximately 48 hostages remain in Gaza, with about 20 believed to be alive. The demand for their release within 72 hours is seen as a major obstacle, as it would eliminate Hamas’ only bargaining leverage.

Other leaders within the group distrust Israel and question whether the U.S. can restrain Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly after last month’s assassination attempt on Hamas officials in Doha, carried out without American approval.

Objections to Key Clauses of Gaza Peace Plan

Hamas officials have voiced strong objections to several aspects of the plan. These include:

The creation of a “temporary International Stabilisation Force” in Gaza led by the U.S. and Arab states, viewed by some as another form of occupation.

The establishment of a “security buffer zone” along Gaza’s borders with Egypt and Israel, which remains undefined and could prove controversial if Israel is involved.

Hamas negotiators in Doha met with Turkish, Egyptian, and Qatari officials on Tuesday, with one Palestinian source telling AFP the group needed “two or three days at most” to respond.

“Hamas wants to amend some of the clauses such as the one on disarmament and the expulsion of Hamas and faction cadres,” the source said, adding that the group also seeks “international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip” and assurances against future assassination attempts.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:28 AM IST
QUICK LINKS