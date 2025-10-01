‘Elected By Corpses Are Cheating Kerala’: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Sparks Fresh Political Storm

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has sparked a fresh political row in Kerala by alleging that those “elected by corpses” have been ruling the state for years. Speaking during a public interaction in Idukki, Gopi, who is the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Tourism, made the controversial remarks while defending his victory in Thrissur.

Referring to allegations of voter list manipulation in Kerala, Gopi claimed that deceased individuals were included as active voters. “Those who made corpses vote to win are the ones who are ruling Kerala for this long. Gopi said. The corpses who were buried 25 years ago were made to vote. You all have reported it,” he further added.

Gopi spoke about Thrissur Pooram allegations

Gopi also addressed accusations against him, including claims that he disrupted the Thrissur Pooram festival and manipulated the voter list. Speaking about his Thrissur win, he said, “I was able to win from Thrissur, where BJP will not be able to have that kind of influence even in future. I believe it was because God was with me.”

He further called for a transformation in Kerala’s political landscape. “At least this time, or even if we don’t come to power, there should be the rise of a new force in the assembly to safeguard the people,” Gopi added.

‘I did not lobby for Tamil Nadu’

On the AIIMS controversy, Gopi clarified that he did not lobby for Tamil Nadu. He said, “I will resign as Minister and quit politics if these liars can prove that I lobbied for Tamil Nadu regarding AIIMS.” He highlighted that the Kerala government had opposed the Centre’s proposal to establish an AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode and had delayed the Forensic Sciences Laboratory project in Thrissur.

Gopi also addressed personal attacks, saying, “Valueless people with no destiny of their own are hounding me with controversies. They accused me of disrupting Thrissur Pooram, of being absent from Kerala, and even of gifting copper instead of gold to a shrine.”

The remarks have already triggered debates across political circles in Kerala, with opposition parties demanding a clarification from the Union Minister.

