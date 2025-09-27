LIVE TV
Home > India > Dragged, Beaten For Not Speaking Hindi: Kerala Students Allege Brutal Assault Near Delhi's Red Fort

Dragged, Beaten For Not Speaking Hindi: Kerala Students Allege Brutal Assault Near Delhi’s Red Fort

Two Kerala students allege they were brutally dragged and beaten near Delhi’s Red Fort for not speaking Hindi. CPI(M) MP John Brittas has demanded a high-level, impartial probe into the assault and humiliation by locals and police.

Kerala Students Demand Justice After Delhi Attack (Photo: AI)
Kerala Students Demand Justice After Delhi Attack (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 27, 2025 11:32:46 IST

Two students from Kerala alleged that they were brutally assaulted near Delhi’s Red Fort on September 24, after being falsely accused of theft and targeted for not speaking Hindi. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, demanding a high-level, impartial probe into the incident.

According to Brittas, the students Aswanth IT and Sudhin K, both studying at Zakir Husain Delhi College were accosted by a mob and police personnel, who allegedly colluded with the crowd rather than protect the youngsters. “They were dragged, beaten with fibre lathis, stomped upon, stripped, and humiliated,” he said. The students’ mobile phones were seized, one student’s footwear was taken, and the assault reportedly continued inside police premises, with locals allegedly allowed to participate.



The MP further alleged that the students were coerced into giving false confessions and repeatedly abused for speaking English instead of Hindi. He described the episode as “a disturbing mix of cultural prejudice and unconstitutional coercion” and called it an affront to India’s cultural and linguistic diversity. Brittas urged the Delhi Police to identify and punish all those responsible and ensure the students’ belongings were returned, also emphasizing the need for cultural sensitivity training for officers.

The Delhi Police have not immediately responded to requests for comment. On social media, Brittas condemned the incident, writing: “Two young students from Kerala were brutally assaulted by a mob and the police in Delhi, beaten on false accusations and for not speaking Hindi, ridiculed for their traditional Kerala attire. This ordeal came from the very same people sworn to protect them. An affront to our Constitution and linguistic diversity.”

Kerala Woman shared her experience with NewsX

The incident is not isolated. Another woman from Kerala shared her experience with NewsX, recounting how she was asked about her origin while attending a stand-up comedy show in East of Kailash, Delhi. When she replied she was from Kerala, the organiser asked, “Do you know Hindi?” Upon her saying no, he retorted, “If you do not know Hindi, when are you in North India?” She described the encounter as “demeaning and uncomfortable,” highlighting the subtle yet pervasive linguistic prejudice faced by people from southern India.

Calls for an independent inquiry into these incidents are growing, with rights activists and political leaders urging authorities to ensure justice and safeguard linguistic diversity in India’s capital.

Dragged, Beaten For Not Speaking Hindi: Kerala Students Allege Brutal Assault Near Delhi's Red Fort

