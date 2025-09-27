Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: 8 Reasons You Must Read His Book ‘Why I Am An Atheist’

India is celebrating the birth anniversary of revolutionary icon Bhagat Singh on September 27/28, it is time not only to pay tribute to his martyrdom but also to look back at the deep concepts that inspired him. Bhagat Singh, who along with his fellow revolutionaries Sukhdev and Rajguru was hanged at the tender age of 23 on March 23, 1931, is still the most popular name in India’s struggle for freedom. In spite of mass protests all over India and indeed in certain sections of Britain the colonial authorities would not grant their death sentences commutations, lest the world be affected by his revolutionary thoughts.

Though the bravery and selflessness of Bhagat Singh are widely known, his writings are equally potent in revealing the mindset of a young man who was intensely devoted to reason, social justice, and equality. His book ‘Why I Am an Atheist’, composed by him during his imprisonment, is a witness to independent thinking and firm principles. It provokes readers to challenge religious orthodoxy, be rational, and stand up for justice even in the midst of unmitigated adversity.

Why you should read Bhagat Singh’s Why I Am an Atheist?

Promotes Rational Thinking: The book invites readers to doubt beliefs, critically evaluate ideas, and think by reason instead of blind faith.

Challenge Religious Divisions: Bhagat Singh focuses on interfaith harmony, inviting society to think beyond divisions caused by religion or superstition.

Inspire Patriotism: His writings fill one with love for the country, based on equality, justice, and combating oppression.

Stand Against Oppression: The book shows how courage, intelligence, and moral conviction can enable people to stand up against tyranny and exploitation.

Promote Social Justice: Bhagat Singh’s vision was the emancipation of oppressed communities, especially Dalits, emphasising the establishment of equality in all spheres.

Encourage Independent Thought: He promotes making personal beliefs, discussing concepts, and challenging authority instead of adopting conventional norms.

Develop Self-Reliance: The book promotes relying on one’s own power instead of waiting for divine intervention to overcome the trials and tribulations of life.

Encourage Action for Mankind: The atheism and revolutionary beliefs of Bhagat Singh encourage readers to commit themselves to the cause of mankind and to struggle against exploitation and injustice.

Aside from its philosophical richness, Why I Am an Atheist presents a powerful vision of courage in the face of death. Bhagat Singh remained a committed atheist until his last days, spurning religious consolations and refusing conventional piety as he faced the gallows. His writings are a strong reminder that such realities as patriotism, justice, and social change are ultimately based on action, reason, and moral principle.

On his birthday, going back to the work of Bhagat Singh is not merely a tribute to a freedom fighter it is an appeal to cultivate reason, justice, and courage in the world today.

