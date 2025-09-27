From Holi Colours To ‘Baby I Love You’ Texts: How Swami Chaitanyananda Harassed Female Students For Years

The scandal involving self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research, has taken a disturbing turn with shocking revelations surfacing from the FIR. From forcing female students to let him apply Holi colours on their faces and maang to sending inappropriate late-night messages such as “baby, I love you”, the details have sparked widespread outrage.

Holi Colour Ritual: Students Forced to Line Up Before Swami

According to the FIR filed on August 5, female students were allegedly ordered to line up during a Holi celebration and bow before Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The godman allegedly issued a diktat that he would be the first to apply colour on their cheeks and the parting of their hair, after they chanted “Hari om.” A woman teacher reportedly conveyed these instructions to the students, ensuring compliance.

Harassment Through ‘Baby, I Love You’ Texts

One of the 21-year-old complainants revealed that Saraswati sent her personal messages, including: “baby, I love you, I adore you, you are looking beautiful today.” He often commented on the students’ appearance, including remarks on their curly hair. These texts, combined with his unwanted advances, created a climate of fear and discomfort among students.

Threats to Cut Marks and Target Families

The FIR further details how Saraswati used academic pressure as a weapon of intimidation. During a June 2025 industrial visit to Rishikesh, the accused allegedly called female students at odd hours and threatened to deduct their marks if they resisted his advances. In one chilling instance, a student claimed that she was warned her brother would be targeted by police if she refused to comply.

Exploitation of EWS Students, Secret Cameras in Hostel

Over 32 women came forward with allegations of molestation, harassment, and intimidation spanning 16 years, with Saraswati reportedly targeting students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The FIR alleges that EWS students were often summoned to his quarters late at night and lured with offers of free trips abroad. Disturbingly, secret cameras were installed in the girls’ hostel under the pretext of security.

Staff Complicity and Suppression of Complaints

The FIR also names staff members, including the Associate Dean, who allegedly coerced students into silence and dismissed complaints. Parents were systematically kept away, creating an environment where victims were too afraid to come forward publicly.

Swami on the Run

Currently, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is absconding, with police raids being carried out across multiple states. A lookout circular has been issued, and he faces serious charges including sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of women.

ALSO READ: ‘Come To My Room, No Money Needed’: Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled