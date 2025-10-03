LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Paramount Skydance is set to name Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief while acquiring her news site, The Free Press, in a $150M deal. Weiss will report directly to CEO David Ellison, bypassing CBS News president Tom Cibrowski. Her appointment could reshape the struggling network’s editorial direction.

Bari Weiss to lead CBS News as Paramount Skydance acquires The Free Press in $150M deal, reshaping the network. Photos: X.
Bari Weiss to lead CBS News as Paramount Skydance acquires The Free Press in $150M deal, reshaping the network. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 01:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Paramount Skydance is set to appoint journalist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News in the coming days, granting her significant authority to reshape the struggling network while the company acquires her news outlet, NY Post reported.

Who is Bari Weiss?

Weiss, 41, a former New York Times opinion writer, has grown The Free Press into a widely discussed news site known for its contrarian perspective. She is expected to officially assume the top editorial role in a Monday announcement, though sources noted that negotiations are ongoing and the timing could shift.

Weiss will report directly to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, bypassing CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, who currently reports to George Cheeks, chair of TV Media at Paramount Skydance. According to the report, Weiss will play a key role in setting the editorial direction for CBS News, the Tiffany Network’s third-place news division.

Also Read: Donald Trump Teams With Russ Vought On Project 2025 Plan To Dismantle Democrat Agencies,  Consolidate Presidential Power Amid Government Shutdown

The direct reporting line to Ellison has raised questions about Weiss’s working relationship with Cibrowski, though no further details have emerged. Insiders also indicated that Weiss’s appointment casts doubt on speculation about the potential return of former CBS president David Rhodes, describing the leadership choices as an “either/or” scenario.

What Industry Says About Bari Weiss

The NY Post report mentioned that Weiss could serve as a strong counterpart to Cibrowski, a former Good Morning America executive recognized more for production expertise than journalistic experience. Others predict Weiss, a prominent voice against antisemitism and the so-called “woke” influence in mainstream media, may eventually target Cibrowski’s position.

“Bari is extremely ambitious. Tom had better watch out,” a source familiar with both parties told The Post.

Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Paramount Skydance is reportedly acquiring The Free Press in a deal valued at approximately $150 million, including a combination of stock, cash, and earn-out provisions to reach the full value. Sources confirmed that The Free Press will remain a standalone property under Paramount ownership, operating separately from CBS News, though it remains unclear whether it will eventually be integrated into CBS News’ digital platform.

Regardless, Weiss is expected to play a major role in shaping CBS News’ editorial coverage. It is uncertain if she will continue her podcast, Honestly with Bari Weiss, or her column at The Free Press alongside her new responsibilities at CBS News.

Also Read: Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 1:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bari weissCBSus newsWorld news

RELATED News

BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…
Canadian Theatre Halts Indian Film Screenings After Recent Attacks: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press
Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press
Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press
Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

QUICK LINKS