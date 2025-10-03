Who Is Bari Weiss? Pro-Israel Journalist, Criticized As ‘Nazi,’ Set To Lead CBS News As Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Paramount Skydance is set to appoint journalist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News in the coming days, granting her significant authority to reshape the struggling network while the company acquires her news outlet, NY Post reported.

Who is Bari Weiss?

Weiss, 41, a former New York Times opinion writer, has grown The Free Press into a widely discussed news site known for its contrarian perspective. She is expected to officially assume the top editorial role in a Monday announcement, though sources noted that negotiations are ongoing and the timing could shift.

Weiss will report directly to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, bypassing CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, who currently reports to George Cheeks, chair of TV Media at Paramount Skydance. According to the report, Weiss will play a key role in setting the editorial direction for CBS News, the Tiffany Network’s third-place news division.

The direct reporting line to Ellison has raised questions about Weiss’s working relationship with Cibrowski, though no further details have emerged. Insiders also indicated that Weiss’s appointment casts doubt on speculation about the potential return of former CBS president David Rhodes, describing the leadership choices as an “either/or” scenario.

What Industry Says About Bari Weiss

The NY Post report mentioned that Weiss could serve as a strong counterpart to Cibrowski, a former Good Morning America executive recognized more for production expertise than journalistic experience. Others predict Weiss, a prominent voice against antisemitism and the so-called “woke” influence in mainstream media, may eventually target Cibrowski’s position.

“Bari is extremely ambitious. Tom had better watch out,” a source familiar with both parties told The Post.

Paramount Skydance Acquires The Free Press

Paramount Skydance is reportedly acquiring The Free Press in a deal valued at approximately $150 million, including a combination of stock, cash, and earn-out provisions to reach the full value. Sources confirmed that The Free Press will remain a standalone property under Paramount ownership, operating separately from CBS News, though it remains unclear whether it will eventually be integrated into CBS News’ digital platform.

Regardless, Weiss is expected to play a major role in shaping CBS News’ editorial coverage. It is uncertain if she will continue her podcast, Honestly with Bari Weiss, or her column at The Free Press alongside her new responsibilities at CBS News.

