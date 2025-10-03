LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

A viral image showing President Donald Trump without his signature tan has sparked reactions online. Social media users debated how he looks without the orangish makeup. The photo, digitally altered, shows a noticeably paler Trump, triggering memes and commentary.

Viral image shows Donald Trump without his orange tan, sparking memes and online reactions across social media platforms. Photo: X.
Viral image shows Donald Trump without his orange tan, sparking memes and online reactions across social media platforms. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 01:32:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

A recently shared image of President Donald Trump without his characteristic tanned appearance has gone viral online, sparking reactions across social media platforms. Trump, widely recognized for his distinctive orangish skin tone, reportedly achieves the look through tanning, including tanning beds and spray tans, according to Grazia Daily UK.

His skin tone has frequently been the subject of jokes and media commentary. Actor Alec Baldwin, for instance, used a darker shade of makeup while portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Social Media Users React to ‘No Makeup’ Trump

The image that set off the online discussion was posted on Reddit by user WhatTheFlux1, who wrote, “I removed Trump’s orange makeup to see how he looks underneath it” on the r/pics subreddit. The photo presents Trump with a noticeably paler complexion, though his other features remain largely unchanged.

The post quickly spread to X, where it generated varied responses. 

One Redditor commented, “Funny part is he looks more dignified without it. Older, sure, but at least he’s not looking like a Jersey Shore reject.”

Also Read: WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

Another wrote, “He’d look normalish… assuming that his skin tone is normalish. I have a feeling under all that makeup he does not look normal, which is why it’s always put on so heavily and why it’s an odd color.”

Donald Trump Orange Spray And Hair Style

This is not the first instance of images attempting to depict Trump without his signature tan. A Reddit post from a year ago similarly explored what he might look like without his so-called ‘orange spray’ and hair styling.

Also Read: Donald Trump Teams With Russ Vought On Project 2025 Plan To Dismantle Democrat Agencies,  Consolidate Presidential Power Amid Government Shutdown

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 1:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpdonald trump healthus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside
Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside
Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside
Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

QUICK LINKS