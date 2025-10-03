Donald Trump Without Orange Tan Stuns Internet, US President’s Real Look Revealed | Photo Inside

A recently shared image of President Donald Trump without his characteristic tanned appearance has gone viral online, sparking reactions across social media platforms. Trump, widely recognized for his distinctive orangish skin tone, reportedly achieves the look through tanning, including tanning beds and spray tans, according to Grazia Daily UK.

His skin tone has frequently been the subject of jokes and media commentary. Actor Alec Baldwin, for instance, used a darker shade of makeup while portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Social Media Users React to ‘No Makeup’ Trump

The image that set off the online discussion was posted on Reddit by user WhatTheFlux1, who wrote, “I removed Trump’s orange makeup to see how he looks underneath it” on the r/pics subreddit. The photo presents Trump with a noticeably paler complexion, though his other features remain largely unchanged.

Have you ever wondered what Trump looks like without his orange makeup (left photo)? Reddit user WhatTheFlux1 digitally removed (right photo) it so you could see what his face would look like it it matched the rest of his real skin tone. pic.twitter.com/YEsMh6fgpy — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) October 2, 2025

The post quickly spread to X, where it generated varied responses.

One Redditor commented, “Funny part is he looks more dignified without it. Older, sure, but at least he’s not looking like a Jersey Shore reject.”

Another wrote, “He’d look normalish… assuming that his skin tone is normalish. I have a feeling under all that makeup he does not look normal, which is why it’s always put on so heavily and why it’s an odd color.”

Trump without his orange/brown spray tan and hairpiece. pic.twitter.com/69z0ZYA5na — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 31, 2024

Donald Trump Orange Spray And Hair Style

This is not the first instance of images attempting to depict Trump without his signature tan. A Reddit post from a year ago similarly explored what he might look like without his so-called ‘orange spray’ and hair styling.

