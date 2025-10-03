LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised US attempts to curb India and China’s energy ties with Russia. He warned such pressures could hurt the global economy. Putin praised BRICS nations and hinted at potential $10 billion losses for India if energy trade declines.

Putin warns US pressure on India-China energy deals may backfire; praises BRICS, hints $10B losses if energy trade drops. Photo: X.
Putin warns US pressure on India-China energy deals may backfire; praises BRICS, hints $10B losses if energy trade drops. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 00:13:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sharply criticised US efforts to pressure India and China into reducing their energy cooperation with Russia, warning that such measures could backfire and harm the global economy. Speaking at a forum of Russia experts, Putin said that imposing higher tariffs on countries trading with Russia would drive up global energy prices and force the US Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates, potentially slowing American economic growth.

“Indian people will never accept humiliation. I know PM Modi… he will never take steps of the kind,” Putin said, commenting on US tariff policies targeting India.

Vladimir Putin Appreciates BRICS Partners

Highlighting Russia’s gratitude towards nations like India and China, Putin described them as founders of the BRICS grouping, emphasizing their commitment to a multipolar world.

“These are nations that refuse to take sides and aspire to truly create a just world,” Putin stated.

He also warned that if India stopped purchasing Russian energy, the country could face losses estimated between $9 billion and $10 billion.

Also Read: Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Says Asim Munir Praised Him For India-Pakistan Truce

“If not, high duties will be imposed on them. And once again, damage will be there. Well, the same amount of damage. And why then? Why then decline to buy Russian energy to actually sustain political risks?” Putin asked.

Russian President To Visit India

Putin is expected to visit India on December 5-6 for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as both sides seek to broaden their strategic partnership amid global uncertainties and great power rivalries. The visit comes against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s use of tariffs as a geopolitical tool. Russia has been working to provide market access for Indian exporters affected by US tariffs.

The Modi government has consistently emphasised that India pursues strategic autonomy guided by national interests, with longstanding bilateral ties forming a cornerstone of its foreign policy. The India-Russia strategic partnership continues to act as a stabilising factor in Eurasia, promoting multipolarity and balancing big power ambitions.

This will be Putin’s first visit to India since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. He last visited in December 2021, arriving directly at Hyderabad House for the annual summit.

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bricsdonald trumppm modi’russian-presidentvladimir putinWorld news

RELATED News

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …
WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …
WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …
WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

QUICK LINKS