WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sharply criticised US efforts to pressure India and China into reducing their energy cooperation with Russia, warning that such measures could backfire and harm the global economy. Speaking at a forum of Russia experts, Putin said that imposing higher tariffs on countries trading with Russia would drive up global energy prices and force the US Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates, potentially slowing American economic growth.

“Indian people will never accept humiliation. I know PM Modi… he will never take steps of the kind,” Putin said, commenting on US tariff policies targeting India.

Vladimir Putin Appreciates BRICS Partners

Highlighting Russia’s gratitude towards nations like India and China, Putin described them as founders of the BRICS grouping, emphasizing their commitment to a multipolar world.

“These are nations that refuse to take sides and aspire to truly create a just world,” Putin stated.

He also warned that if India stopped purchasing Russian energy, the country could face losses estimated between $9 billion and $10 billion.

“If not, high duties will be imposed on them. And once again, damage will be there. Well, the same amount of damage. And why then? Why then decline to buy Russian energy to actually sustain political risks?” Putin asked.

Russian President To Visit India

Putin is expected to visit India on December 5-6 for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as both sides seek to broaden their strategic partnership amid global uncertainties and great power rivalries. The visit comes against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s use of tariffs as a geopolitical tool. Russia has been working to provide market access for Indian exporters affected by US tariffs.

The Modi government has consistently emphasised that India pursues strategic autonomy guided by national interests, with longstanding bilateral ties forming a cornerstone of its foreign policy. The India-Russia strategic partnership continues to act as a stabilising factor in Eurasia, promoting multipolarity and balancing big power ambitions.

This will be Putin’s first visit to India since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. He last visited in December 2021, arriving directly at Hyderabad House for the annual summit.

