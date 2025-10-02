LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

The gesture, which was captured in a widely shared photo, has sparked debate over the military’s growing involvement in diplomacy.

Asim Munir mocked for showcasing ‘rare earth minerals’ to Trump. Image source: X/@AimalWali
Asim Munir mocked for showcasing ‘rare earth minerals’ to Trump. Image source: X/@AimalWali

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 11:19:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is facing criticism at home after presenting rare earth minerals to US President Donald Trump during a recent visit to Washington. The gesture, which was captured in a widely shared photo, has sparked debate over the military’s growing involvement in diplomacy.

The controversy began when Pakistani senator Aimal Wali Khan openly mocked Munir in Parliament. Khan compared the Army chief’s act to a shopkeeper showing off his most expensive items to a customer. “Our Chief of Army Staff is roaming around with a briefcase containing rare earth minerals. What a joke! It was absolute mockery,” Khan said, as a video of his remarks went viral on social media.

Earlier this week, the White House released a photo of Trump examining a wooden box of rare earth minerals presented by Munir. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present but appeared sidelined during the moment. The presentation took place after a closed-door meeting between Trump, Munir, and Sharif.

The timing of the gesture is notable, as Pakistan’s military-linked construction firm Frontier Works Organisation recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based Strategic Metals to jointly explore strategic minerals in Pakistan. These minerals are considered critical for defence and advanced technology.

This marked Munir’s third visit to the United States in just five months, highlighting Pakistan’s deepening engagement with the Trump administration. But for critics like Khan, the optics send the wrong message. “Which Chief of the Army Staff would go around carrying a briefcase with rare earth minerals? It looked like a big, branded store, a manager watching as a shopkeeper tried to sell a glittery item to his customer,” Khan remarked.

The senator also raised constitutional concerns, questioning Munir’s authority to engage in such diplomacy. “In what capacity? Under which law? This is dictatorship. Is this not contempt of Parliament?” he asked.

Khan has now demanded a joint session of Parliament to seek clarity on Munir’s role, Pakistan’s defence deals with Saudi Arabia, and its support for Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Says Asim Munir Praised Him For India-Pakistan Truce

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asim munirdonald trumppakistan

RELATED News

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks surge on Fed rate cut hopes, currencies flat amid US shutdown jitters
Afghanistan Bans Internet Nationwide, Taliban Cuts Connectivity Citing Women Immorality, Puts Nearly 50 Million In Digital Darkness
This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch
In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

QUICK LINKS