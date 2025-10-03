Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

US President Donald Trump on Friday set a new deadline for Hamas to accept a proposed Gaza peace plan, warning of unprecedented military action if the group fails to comply.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at 6 pm, Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Trump further declared, “there will be peace in the Middle East one way or other,” showing his administration’s determination to push the plan through.

The Trump administration discussed the proposed peace plan with a coalition of Arab and Muslim leaders in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Monday, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House, Trump formally shared the full text of the proposal.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

Israeli-Hamas War

The plan notably does not offer a pathway to Palestinian statehood, a key sticking point in previous peace negotiations. It also places minimal obligations on Israel, whose military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 66,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

An independent United Nations commission concluded in September that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to genocide, with same findings from human rights organizations.

BREAKING: Trump says Hamas has by this Sunday at 6PM ET to agree to his deal or “all HELL” will break out. He is basically saying the Palestinian people must give up their freedom or die. Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/7Lj7zsIEh0 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) October 3, 2025

Key Provisions of the Gaza Peace Plan

The plan outlines a strategy to redevelop Gaza into a “deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.” It explicitly requires Hamas to renounce any involvement in governing Gaza – “directly, indirectly, or in any form.”

In exchange, international aid will be permitted into the enclave, where famine has been declared for around half a million people.

The proposal also stipulates that Hamas must release Israeli hostages and the remains of deceased individuals. In return, Israel will free 1,170 Gazans detained after the war began in October 2023, along with 250 prisoners serving life sentences.

The plan also calls for the creation of a “Board of Peace,” to be chaired by Trump and include other world leaders, among them former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Donald Trump Warns of Consequences if Hamas Rejects Deal

Trump repeatedly described the initiative as Hamas’s “last chance” to negotiate. He coupled this warning with threats of intensified military action if the group refuses the terms.

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed,” Trump wrote. “Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished.”

“As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”

Will Hamas Accept Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan?

The head of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, is reported to have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the war in Gaza, insisting the group will continue its fight against Israel. According to Daily Mail, Al-Haddad, who played a central role in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, is believed to view the U.S.-backed proposal as an attempt to dismantle Hamas, regardless of whether the group accepts the plan.

According to the BBC, this condition is unacceptable to al-Haddad, who remains determined to fight.

Reports suggest Hamas is divided over the plan. While some members of its political leadership in Qatar appear willing to accept it with amendments, they lack authority over the hostages, limiting their influence.

Also Read: Has Hamas Rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan? What’s Next As The US President’s Ultimatum Nears