LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

US President Donald Trump has set a Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept a new Gaza peace plan, warning of unprecedented military retaliation if the group refuses. The proposal, discussed with Arab and Muslim leaders, offers aid and prisoner exchanges but excludes Palestinian statehood. Trump has described the ultimatum as Hamas’s “last chance” for peace before “all hell” breaks loose.

Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 22:04:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

US President Donald Trump on Friday set a new deadline for Hamas to accept a proposed Gaza peace plan, warning of unprecedented military action if the group fails to comply.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at 6 pm, Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Trump further declared, “there will be peace in the Middle East one way or other,” showing his administration’s determination to push the plan through.

The Trump administration discussed the proposed peace plan with a coalition of Arab and Muslim leaders in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Monday, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House, Trump formally shared the full text of the proposal.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

Israeli-Hamas War

The plan notably does not offer a pathway to Palestinian statehood, a key sticking point in previous peace negotiations. It also places minimal obligations on Israel, whose military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 66,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

An independent United Nations commission concluded in September that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to genocide, with same findings from human rights organizations.

Key Provisions of the Gaza Peace Plan

The plan outlines a strategy to redevelop Gaza into a “deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.” It explicitly requires Hamas to renounce any involvement in governing Gaza – “directly, indirectly, or in any form.”

In exchange, international aid will be permitted into the enclave, where famine has been declared for around half a million people. 

The proposal also stipulates that Hamas must release Israeli hostages and the remains of deceased individuals. In return, Israel will free 1,170 Gazans detained after the war began in October 2023, along with 250 prisoners serving life sentences.

The plan also calls for the creation of a “Board of Peace,” to be chaired by Trump and include other world leaders, among them former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Donald Trump Warns of Consequences if Hamas Rejects Deal

Trump repeatedly described the initiative as Hamas’s “last chance” to negotiate. He coupled this warning with threats of intensified military action if the group refuses the terms.

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed,” Trump wrote. “Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished.”

“As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”

Will Hamas Accept Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan?

The head of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, is reported to have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the war in Gaza, insisting the group will continue its fight against Israel. According to Daily Mail, Al-Haddad, who played a central role in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, is believed to view the U.S.-backed proposal as an attempt to dismantle Hamas, regardless of whether the group accepts the plan.

According to the BBC, this condition is unacceptable to al-Haddad, who remains determined to fight.

Reports suggest Hamas is divided over the plan. While some members of its political leadership in Qatar appear willing to accept it with amendments, they lack authority over the hostages, limiting their influence.

Also Read: Has Hamas Rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan? What’s Next As The US President’s Ultimatum Nears

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgaza peace planhamashome-hero-pos-4israelus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?
Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’
Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’
Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’
Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

QUICK LINKS