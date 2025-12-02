LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Pakistan has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of a major PTI protest demanding access to Imran Khan in jail. Rumours about Khan’s health and alleged lack of verified contact with his family have fueled anxiety and unrest fears. Authorities cite an “imminent threat” and intelligence warnings of planned disruptions, banning gatherings and weapons.

Pakistan enforces Section 144 in Rawalpindi amid PTI protest plans, rising rumours on Imran Khan’s health, and security threat alerts. Photo: ANI.
Pakistan enforces Section 144 in Rawalpindi amid PTI protest plans, rising rumours on Imran Khan’s health, and security threat alerts. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 2, 2025 12:03:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

The Pakistan government has enforced a ban on public gatherings and invoked Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of a major protest planned by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The protestors demand that relatives and supporters of the former Prime Minister be allowed physical access to him amid widespread rumours about his death, which have fuelled concerns of possible unrest.

 Section 144  In Force For Three Days

According to reports, an order signed by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema confirms that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, will remain in force for three days, from December 1 to 3.

The order prohibits “all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests, and similar gatherings of five or more people.”

Also Read: Did India Really Deny Airspace To Pakistan’s Aid Flight For Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? What New Delhi Said

The directive also bans the carrying of weapons, spikes, laden batons, gulel (slingshots), ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives, or any object that could be used for violence. Display of arms, except by law enforcement, and objectionable or hate speeches are also outlawed.

The government has further prohibited pillion riding on motorcycles and the use of loudspeakers within the city.

Pakistan Authorities Cite ‘Imminent Threat’ to Public Safety

The order, issued on Monday, states that an “imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi” necessitated the restrictions to maintain “public safety, security, peace, and tranquillity.”

According to the notification, the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has shared intelligence inputs warning of organised attempts to disrupt law and order.

“The District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies. The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations, and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering the public peace and tranquillity,” the order stated.

Questions Asked About Imran Khan’s Health in Jail

Concerns about Imran Khan’s condition have intensified as his family claims they have had no verified contact with him for more than three weeks. His sons allege that Pakistani authorities may be concealing “something irreversible” about his health.

Kasim Khan told Reuters that despite court orders for weekly prison visits, the family remains completely cut off from the jailed leader.

“Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture,” he said in written remarks. He added that they have had no independently verified communication with Khan “for a couple of months.”

“Today we have no verifiable information at all about his condition,” he further said. “Our greatest fear is that something irreversible is being hidden from us.”

Also Read: ‘Our Greatest Fear Is…’: Imran Khan’s Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Imran Khanpakistan newspakistan protestssection-144World news

RELATED News

Australian Senator’s Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, ‘The Slowest Lap of Reasoning’

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

US Says ‘Very Optimistic’ About Reaching Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal As Envoy Witkoff Prepares To Meet Putin

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty After Massive Backlash: ‘My Intention Was To…’

BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

Chennai Metro Halts Inside Tunnel; Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks After Sudden Breakdown

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Advance Tax FY 2025–26: Deadlines, Rules & Penalties Every Taxpayer Must Know

IPL 2026 Auction: Why has Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Pulled Out of IPL Auction?

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition
Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition
Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition
Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

QUICK LINKS