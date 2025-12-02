Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

The Pakistan government has enforced a ban on public gatherings and invoked Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of a major protest planned by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The protestors demand that relatives and supporters of the former Prime Minister be allowed physical access to him amid widespread rumours about his death, which have fuelled concerns of possible unrest.

Section 144 In Force For Three Days

According to reports, an order signed by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema confirms that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, will remain in force for three days, from December 1 to 3.

The order prohibits “all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests, and similar gatherings of five or more people.”

The directive also bans the carrying of weapons, spikes, laden batons, gulel (slingshots), ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives, or any object that could be used for violence. Display of arms, except by law enforcement, and objectionable or hate speeches are also outlawed.

The government has further prohibited pillion riding on motorcycles and the use of loudspeakers within the city.

Pakistan Authorities Cite ‘Imminent Threat’ to Public Safety

The order, issued on Monday, states that an “imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi” necessitated the restrictions to maintain “public safety, security, peace, and tranquillity.”

According to the notification, the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has shared intelligence inputs warning of organised attempts to disrupt law and order.

“The District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies. The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations, and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering the public peace and tranquillity,” the order stated.

Questions Asked About Imran Khan’s Health in Jail

Concerns about Imran Khan’s condition have intensified as his family claims they have had no verified contact with him for more than three weeks. His sons allege that Pakistani authorities may be concealing “something irreversible” about his health.

Kasim Khan told Reuters that despite court orders for weekly prison visits, the family remains completely cut off from the jailed leader.

“Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture,” he said in written remarks. He added that they have had no independently verified communication with Khan “for a couple of months.”

“Today we have no verifiable information at all about his condition,” he further said. “Our greatest fear is that something irreversible is being hidden from us.”

