Home > World > 'Our Greatest Fear Is…': Imran Khan's Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

With court-mandated prison visits still denied and speculation growing about possible transfers, his son Kasim Khan said the family has had no direct or confirmed communication with him, even though a judge ordered weekly meetings.

File image of Imran Khan. (PTI photo)

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: December 1, 2025 18:19:54 IST

The sons of Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan are increasingly worried that authorities may be hiding “something irreversible” about his condition, after more than three weeks without any proof that he is still alive, one of them told Reuters.

With court-mandated prison visits still denied and speculation growing about possible transfers, his son Kasim Khan said the family has had no direct or confirmed communication with him, even though a judge ordered weekly meetings.

“Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture,” he said in a written statement, noting that there has been no independently verified contact for the past couple of months.

“Today we have no verifiable information at all about his condition,” he added. “Our greatest fear is that something irreversible is being hidden from us.”

He also said the family has repeatedly requested access for Khan’s personal doctor, who has not been permitted to examine him for over a year.

Pakistan’s interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a jail official told Reuters that Khan was in good health, adding that he was not aware of any plan for a move to a higher-security facility.

Khan, 72, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in a 2022 parliamentary vote.

His first conviction centred on accusations that he unlawfully sold gifts received in office, in a proceeding widely referred to as the Toshakhana case.

Later verdicts added lengthy jail terms, including 10 years on accusations of leaking a diplomatic cable and 14 years in a separate graft case tied to the Al-Qadir Trust, a charity project prosecutors say figured in improper land deals.

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says the prosecutions aim to exclude him from public life and elections.

The family says the lack of communication has fuelled fears over what it calls a deliberate effort to push Khan out of public sight.

Television channels have been told not to use Khan’s name or image, leaving only a single grainy court picture on the internet as the only glimpse of him since his imprisonment.

“This isolation is intentional,” Kasim said, referring to the authorities he believes are keeping his father cut off. “They are scared of him. He is Pakistan’s most popular leader and they know they cannot defeat him democratically.”

Kasim and his older brother Suleiman Isa Khan, who live in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith, have kept a distance from Pakistan’s dynastic politics.

The brothers, who call him “Abba”, have spoken publicly only sparingly mainly about Khan’s imprisonment.

Kasim added that the last time they saw their father was in November 2022, when they visited Pakistan after he survived an assassination attempt.

“That image has stayed with me ever since. Seeing our father in that state is something you don’t forget,” Kasim said.

“We were told he would recover with time. Now, after weeks of total silence and no proof of life, that memory carries a different weight.”

The family was pursuing internal and external avenues, such as appeals to international human rights organisations, and wanted court-ordered access restored immediately, he said.

“This is not just a political dispute,” Kasim said. “It is a human rights emergency. Pressure must come from every direction. We draw strength from him, but we need to know he is safe.”

With inputs from Reuters

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 6:19 PM IST
'Our Greatest Fear Is…': Imran Khan's Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

