Pakistan: Citizens pay the price as the government fails to provide basic utilities in Karachi
Home > World > Pakistan: Citizens pay the price as the government fails to provide basic utilities in Karachi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 12:33:08 IST

Karachi [ Pakistan], September 18 (ANI): Severe power outages and water shortages triggered a major protest in Baldia Town on Tuesday, as frustrated residents blocked Hub River Road and the Northern Bypass, bringing traffic to a standstill for several hours. The demonstration caused long queues of vehicles, forcing commuters to remain stranded until law enforcement stepped in, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Protesters voiced strong resentment against what they described as the authorities’ continued negligence toward basic needs. They claimed that the water supply to several localities in Baldia Town had been suspended for nearly a month, creating immense difficulties in daily life.

Many residents had no option but to purchase water from private tankers at exorbitant prices. They added that despite repeated complaints, elected representatives had failed to address the community’s grievances.

Electricity shortages further compounded the crisis. Demonstrators stated that they were subjected to prolonged and unscheduled load shedding, which disrupted both household routines and small businesses. Protesters demanded that the administration immediately restore the regular water supply and end the power cuts that had made life unbearable.

Traffic police confirmed that the blockade completely halted vehicular flow on Hub River Road and the Northern Bypass. The alternative routes were arranged for commuters to minimise inconvenience, though many still faced delays due to the scale of the protest. Officials assured that efforts would be made to address the water and electricity shortages affecting Baldia Town.

Utility crises have become a recurring issue in Karachi, with Baldia Town among the worst-hit areas. Tuesday’s protest reflects the growing frustration of citizens who feel abandoned in the face of chronic mismanagement of essential services, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

