Pakistan Urges Modi to Replace Hate with Hope; PM Modi Responds

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing his third consecutive term, calling for a shift from animosity to optimism. “Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia,” Sharif stated, emphasizing the potential for regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi, acknowledging the messages from both Nawaz Sharif and current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscored India’s commitment to peace and security. “Appreciate your message @NawazSharifMNS. The people of India have always stood for peace, security, and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority,” Modi replied.

Nawaz Sharif’s message highlighted the confidence of the Indian people in Modi’s leadership. “My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party’s success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership,” Sharif noted, reiterating his call for hope and cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif also extended his best wishes, saying, “Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India.” Modi thanked him for his “good wishes.”

This interaction marks a notable moment, as Pakistan had previously refrained from sending a congratulatory message to Modi following his election victory. Last week, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated it would be “premature” to send congratulations or discuss future relations while the government formation process was still underway.

Despite the historical tensions, including the 2019 Pulwama attack which strained bilateral relations, this exchange of messages signifies a potential for renewed dialogue. Notably, Nawaz Sharif attended Modi’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2014, but no Pakistani representatives were invited this time due to the deteriorated diplomatic ties.

In contrast, leaders from neighbouring countries such as Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe were invited to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9, highlighting India’s regional diplomatic efforts.