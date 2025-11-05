Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

‘Cup of tea’ in Kabul proved costly, was a big mistake that should not be repeated: Pakistan Deputy PM Dar

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his frustration over what he called a “cup of tea” in Kabul that proved costly for the country. Speaking during a Senate session, Dar criticised the former Imran Khan-led PTI government for its decision to open Pakistan’s borders to Afghanistan.

He said that this step, taken after the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, was a major mistake that should not be repeated. The remark referred to the visit of then-ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

Dar Criticises Past Leadership and Security Fallout

During the Senate session, Dar reiterated that Pakistan is still paying the price for the 2021 visit, calling it a turning point that led to increased security challenges. He noted that incidents of terrorism rose sharply after the Taliban takeover.

Dar accused militant groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fitna al-Khawarij, and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) of using Afghan territory to carry out attacks on Pakistan. He urged the need for greater border vigilance and accountability in managing cross-border threats.

Six Calls with Afghan Foreign Minister Over Security Concerns

Dar confirmed that he held six phone conversations with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to raise Pakistan’s concerns about militant activity across the border. He stated that Pakistan demanded strict action to prevent terrorist operations originating from Afghan soil.

However, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Dar’s claim. Its spokesperson, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, clarified on X that the contact between the two ministers took place only once and was held in a cooperative spirit, denying the accuracy of Dar’s statements.

In his post, Hafiz Zia Ahmad asserted that the recent statements by Pakistan’s Deputy PM “lack realism and accuracy.” He added that the phone discussion between Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi focused on mutual coordination, not repeated complaints.

Ahmad further mentioned that Dar admitted during the conversation that he had not been fully briefed and would reinitiate communication after gathering complete details. The Afghan Foreign Ministry emphasized that both nations should pursue dialogue to resolve security misunderstandings peacefully.

Dar expressed hope that upcoming discussions between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul on November 6 would strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two sides aim to address cross-border terrorism and the implementation of the recently extended ceasefire.

Tensions had escalated last month after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan, prompting retaliatory attacks and fierce border clashes. Both countries later agreed to a truce mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. The Istanbul talks are expected to finalise the next steps toward stabilising relations and improving border security.

(With Agency Inputs)