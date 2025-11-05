LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar called the 2021 “cup of tea” visit to Kabul a costly mistake that worsened the country’s security situation. He linked rising terror attacks to the Taliban’s rule and confirmed upcoming peace talks with Afghanistan in Istanbul.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 5, 2025 19:38:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government
‘Cup of tea’ in Kabul proved costly, was a big mistake that should not be repeated: Pakistan Deputy PM Dar

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his frustration over what he called a “cup of tea” in Kabul that proved costly for the country. Speaking during a Senate session, Dar criticised the former Imran Khan-led PTI government for its decision to open Pakistan’s borders to Afghanistan. 

He said that this step, taken after the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, was a major mistake that should not be repeated. The remark referred to the visit of then-ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

Dar Criticises Past Leadership and Security Fallout

During the Senate session, Dar reiterated that Pakistan is still paying the price for the 2021 visit, calling it a turning point that led to increased security challenges. He noted that incidents of terrorism rose sharply after the Taliban takeover.

Dar accused militant groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fitna al-Khawarij, and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) of using Afghan territory to carry out attacks on Pakistan. He urged the need for greater border vigilance and accountability in managing cross-border threats.

Six Calls with Afghan Foreign Minister Over Security Concerns

Dar confirmed that he held six phone conversations with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to raise Pakistan’s concerns about militant activity across the border. He stated that Pakistan demanded strict action to prevent terrorist operations originating from Afghan soil.

However, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Dar’s claim. Its spokesperson, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, clarified on X that the contact between the two ministers took place only once and was held in a cooperative spirit, denying the accuracy of Dar’s statements.

In his post, Hafiz Zia Ahmad asserted that the recent statements by Pakistan’s Deputy PM “lack realism and accuracy.” He added that the phone discussion between Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi focused on mutual coordination, not repeated complaints.

Ahmad further mentioned that Dar admitted during the conversation that he had not been fully briefed and would reinitiate communication after gathering complete details. The Afghan Foreign Ministry emphasized that both nations should pursue dialogue to resolve security misunderstandings peacefully.

Dar expressed hope that upcoming discussions between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul on November 6 would strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two sides aim to address cross-border terrorism and the implementation of the recently extended ceasefire.

Tensions had escalated last month after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan, prompting retaliatory attacks and fierce border clashes. Both countries later agreed to a truce mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. The Istanbul talks are expected to finalise the next steps toward stabilising relations and improving border security.

(With Agency Inputs) 

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 7:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghan Foreign Ministryafghanistanpakistan

RELATED News

‘We Got Our A**es Handed To Us’: Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Brutally Honest After Zohran Mamdani’s Win, Reveals What Doesn’t Suit Republicans

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

China Offers To Help India Fight Severe Air Pollution

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Secures History, But What Political Challenges Await NYC’s New Mayor?

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Ahmedabad Horror: Missing Man Found Buried Under Kitchen Floor After A Year, Wife And Lover Held In Drishyam-Style Murder

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

The Hidden Costs Of ‘Cheap’ Health Insurance Plans: A Claim Settlement Ratio Analysis

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

Who Is Gurvinder Singh? Second Kabaddi Player Gunned Down In Punjab In A Week, Bishnoi Gang Comes Forward With A Shocking Social Media Post

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

‘Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir’: Gen Z Employee’s Savage Sick Leave Reply Wins Internet, Goes Wildly Viral

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Trial Run: Achieves 180 km/h Speed, Not A Drop Of Water Spilled From Glass At This Pace

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government
Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government
Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government
Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

QUICK LINKS