Palisades California: Will The Entire Getty Villa Burn Down? LA Wildfire Spreads To Over 1,200 Acres- Watch Video!

The President and CEO of the Getty Trust, Katherine E. Fleming, confirmed that some trees and vegetation at the Getty Villa Museum were damaged by the Pacific Palisades wildfire on Tuesday. However, she reassured the public that the museum’s staff and its art collection are secure.

In a statement released Tuesday, Fleming outlined the fire prevention measures in place at the Villa, which include on-site water storage and the activation of irrigation systems across the property earlier that morning.

She explained that the museum galleries and library archives are protected by advanced air filtration systems that seal them from smoke, and the galleries’ double-walled construction provides additional security for the artifacts.

Fleming also emphasized that the Getty has been proactive in reducing fire risks by clearing brush around the property over the past year as part of its mitigation strategies.

The Getty Villa, which houses a collection of 44,000 Greek, Roman, and Etruscan artifacts dating from 6,500 BC to 400 AD, is located within a re-created Roman-style villa. Due to the ongoing fire, the Villa will remain closed to visitors until at least Monday.

