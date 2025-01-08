Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Palisades California: Will The Entire Getty Villa Burn Down? LA Wildfire Spreads To Over 1,200 Acres- Watch Video!

The Getty Villa, which houses a collection of 44,000 Greek, Roman, and Etruscan artifacts dating from 6,500 BC to 400 AD, is located within a re-created Roman-style villa.

Palisades California: Will The Entire Getty Villa Burn Down? LA Wildfire Spreads To Over 1,200 Acres- Watch Video!

The President and CEO of the Getty Trust, Katherine E. Fleming, confirmed that some trees and vegetation at the Getty Villa Museum were damaged by the Pacific Palisades wildfire on Tuesday. However, she reassured the public that the museum’s staff and its art collection are secure.

In a statement released Tuesday, Fleming outlined the fire prevention measures in place at the Villa, which include on-site water storage and the activation of irrigation systems across the property earlier that morning.

She explained that the museum galleries and library archives are protected by advanced air filtration systems that seal them from smoke, and the galleries’ double-walled construction provides additional security for the artifacts.

Fleming also emphasized that the Getty has been proactive in reducing fire risks by clearing brush around the property over the past year as part of its mitigation strategies.

The Getty Villa, which houses a collection of 44,000 Greek, Roman, and Etruscan artifacts dating from 6,500 BC to 400 AD, is located within a re-created Roman-style villa. Due to the ongoing fire, the Villa will remain closed to visitors until at least Monday.

ALSO READ: Palisades California: What Caused The Rapidly Spreading Wildfire In Posh Neighborhood Of Los Angeles?

Filed under

Getty Villa fire Los Angeles palisades wildfire

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Sam Altman Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations Filed By Sister; Family Calls It ‘Utterly Untrue’

Sam Altman Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations Filed By Sister; Family Calls It ‘Utterly Untrue’

Who Is Kaia Gerber? Austin Butler Is Finally Single After 3 Years As He Splits With Girlfriend After 3 Years of Dating

Who Is Kaia Gerber? Austin Butler Is Finally Single After 3 Years As He Splits...

Palisades California: What Caused The Rapidly Spreading Wildfire In Posh Neighborhood Of Los Angeles? 30,000 Residents Evacuated

Palisades California: What Caused The Rapidly Spreading Wildfire In Posh Neighborhood Of Los Angeles? 30,000...

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

Entertainment

Who Is Kaia Gerber? Austin Butler Is Finally Single After 3 Years As He Splits With Girlfriend After 3 Years of Dating

Who Is Kaia Gerber? Austin Butler Is Finally Single After 3 Years As He Splits

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We have All Receipts’

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox