Pension Granted To Sex Workers In THIS Country

Belgium has made a groundbreaking move by granting sex workers the right to pensions and maternity leave, following its decision to decriminalize sex work in 2022. The government has integrated sex work into its labor laws, providing workers with employment certificates that entitle them to full social security benefits. This includes access to health insurance, maternity leave, and pensions—privileges that were previously inaccessible when sex workers were categorized as self-employed.

The new legislation also mandates employers to uphold safety standards and respect workers’ rights, such as the ability to refuse clients. These measures aim to provide a safe and equitable working environment for sex workers, setting a precedent for other nations. This legal framework eliminates discrimination and reduces the stigma surrounding the profession, marking a significant step towards equality and recognition for sex workers.

While Belgium’s progressive approach is lauded internationally, it highlights a stark contrast with countries like India, where sex work is decriminalized but lacks formal recognition as a profession. Indian sex workers do not have access to legal protections or benefits like social security, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. Implementing a Belgian-style model in India could significantly improve the lives of sex workers, but the challenges of societal stigma, systemic barriers, and political opposition may make such reforms difficult to achieve.

Belgium’s efforts serve as a beacon for addressing sex workers’ rights globally, emphasizing the importance of dignity, protection, and equality for all professions.

