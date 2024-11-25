Philippines President Vows To “Fight Back” After VP’s Assassination Threat

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos addressed the nation on Monday, condemning what he called “reckless” threats against him. While he did not name Vice President Sara Duterte directly, his statement followed a dramatic remark from Duterte, his estranged running mate in the 2022 election.

Duterte’s Threat: A Retaliation for Political Tensions

Vice President Sara Duterte’s shocking comments on Saturday stirred a fierce public dispute between the Marcos and Duterte families. Responding to a question about her safety, Duterte said she had instructed an assassin to kill Marcos, his wife, and the Speaker of the House in the event of her own death. Her remarks, made during an online press conference, were not tied to any specific threat against her.

In his address, Marcos described Duterte’s words as “troubling” and stated that any threats of violence should be taken seriously. He emphasized that he would fight against any criminal plans targeting him and others in his government. “If planning the assassination of the president is that easy, how much more for ordinary citizens?” Marcos said.

Sara Duterte’s Response and Historical Context

Duterte, for her part, denied being aware of Marcos’ comments but responded to the controversy by recalling the assassination of former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. in 1983, an event she blamed on the Marcos family without evidence. Aquino’s murder was a pivotal moment in Philippine history, sparking widespread opposition to the Marcos regime and leading to the 1986 People Power revolution that ousted Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“The whole nation fought back when their family killed Benigno Aquino Jr.,” Duterte said in reference to her father’s administration. The elder Marcos denied any involvement in Aquino’s death.

A Family Feud: From Alliance to Conflict

The latest dispute comes amid escalating tensions between Marcos and Duterte, whose families once formed a powerful political alliance. Marcos won the presidency in 2022 with a landslide, but the relationship between the two political figures has soured in recent months.

Sara Duterte’s public clashes intensified after she resigned from her cabinet position in June, citing frustration with her critics and facing legislative scrutiny over her spending. Her feud with Marcos has worsened since lawmakers ordered the transfer of her chief of staff to jail, accusing him of impeding an investigation into allegations of misuse of public funds. Duterte has denied these accusations.

Legal Consequences for Duterte’s Threat

Sara Duterte’s threats to have Marcos assassinated have led to calls for legal action. A senior justice department official confirmed that Duterte would be summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for questioning over the remarks. Duterte has pledged to comply with the investigation.

“This is a serious threat, a very, very bad precedent for our country if we will not take legal action on these kinds of threats coming from a very high-ranking official,” Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres said at a press conference. He added that Duterte would stand to benefit politically if Marcos were harmed, as she would assume the presidency.

Political Fallout from Duterte’s Comments

The political fallout has been swift. House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos, criticized Duterte’s statement as “reckless” and “dangerous.” He warned that such remarks could send a harmful message to the Filipino people, suggesting that violence could be contemplated by those in positions of power.

The Marcos Family’s Legacy and the Duterte Connection

The tense relationship between the Marcos and Duterte families has deep historical roots. Duterte’s remarks were made just weeks after the younger Marcos administration began cooperating with investigations into the bloody “war on drugs” conducted by her father’s presidency from 2016 to 2022. During this period, thousands were killed in controversial anti-drug operations, leading to widespread human rights concerns and an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Rodrigo Duterte, when questioned about the drug war, admitted responsibility for the crackdown and challenged the ICC to expedite its investigation into his actions.

