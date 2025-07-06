PM Modi Arrives In Brazil For BRICS Summit And Strategic Talks With President Lula

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and festive welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a four-day visit. His trip includes participation in the 17th BRICS Summit and a State Visit to deepen bilateral ties with Brazil.

Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasília, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/9LAw26gd4Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2025

Members of the Indian diaspora performed traditional dances and folk songs as part of the grand reception. A notable highlight was a dance performance inspired by Operation Sindoor, echoing the patriotic phrase “Ye desh nahi mitne dunga.” A Brazilian music group also joined the celebrations, performing devotional tunes that reflected India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

During the BRICS Leaders’ Summit from July 6–7, Prime Minister Modi will share India’s views on major global challenges. Discussions will cover peace and security, multilateralism, responsible use of AI, climate action, global health, and financial cooperation. Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Following the BRICS summit in Rio, PM Modi will travel to Brasilia for a State Visit. He will hold bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to enhance the India–Brazil Strategic Partnership. Key areas of cooperation include trade, defence, space, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

Members of the Indian community expressed joy over the Prime Minister’s visit. “I am from Gujarat… I have been living in Brazil for a long time. We are very excited and feel privileged and honoured to welcome our Prime Minister today,” said Vijay Solanki, a member of the diaspora. Another resident, Pooja, echoed the excitement, saying, “I have been living in Brazil for the last three years. I am very excited to meet him.”

PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he met President Javier Milei. His five-nation tour began on July 2 in Ghana and also includes Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia. He is scheduled to address the Namibian Parliament on July 9.

(From ANI)

