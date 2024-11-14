PM Modi Conferred Dominica Award of Honour: Who Gets This Prestigious Award and Notable Past Recipients?

According to a statement from the Dominican prime minister's office, the award will be presented by President Sylvanie Burton at the India-CARICOM Summit, which will be held in Georgetown, Guyana, from November 19 to 21.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is set to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, later this month, as announced by the Dominican government.

This distinction acknowledges PM Modi’s contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to strengthening relations between India and Dominica.

PM Modi’s leadership

According to a statement from the Dominican prime minister’s office, the award will be presented by President Sylvanie Burton at the India-CARICOM Summit, which will be held in Georgetown, Guyana, from November 19 to 21.

In February 2021, Modi supplied the country with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a gesture that allowed Dominica to support other Caribbean nations as well. The Dominican government’s statement also highlighted India’s broader contributions under Modi’s leadership, including support in healthcare, education, and information technology, as well as his advocacy for climate resilience and sustainable development worldwide.

Dominica award, a token of gratitude

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed Dominica’s appreciation for Modi’s solidarity with the country and the Caribbean.

He noted that the award serves as a token of gratitude for Modi’s partnership during a global crisis, symbolizing the strong bond between the two nations. Skerrit stated that the honor reflects Dominica’s aspiration to further enhance collaborative efforts in shared areas of progress and resilience.

In response, Modi accepted the award and underscored the importance of global collaboration on issues like climate change and geopolitical challenges, reaffirming India’s commitment to working alongside Dominica and other Caribbean nations to address these concerns. Both President Burton and Prime Minister Skerrit will attend the India-CARICOM Summit, where discussions will center on mutual priorities and potential for further cooperation between India and CARICOM member states.

What is Dominica Award of Honour?

The Dominica Award of Honour, established as the country’s highest national accolade, is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Dominica’s development. The medal, which is not awarded annually, features an oval-shaped golden medallion with the inscription “THE DOMINICA AWARD OF HONOUR” on the outer ring, surrounding the coat of arms of Dominica. The medal is suspended from a yellow ribbon with a central black stripe bordered in white.

Past recipients of this honor include notable figures such as Elizabeth II (1985), Fidel Castro (2008), Dame Mary Eugenia Charles (2000), and organizations like CARICOM (2006) and the United Nations Development Programme (2021).

Read More: Khalistani Activists in Canada Stir Controversy with Anti-Canadian Remarks