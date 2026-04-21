PM Modi Hosts South Korea’s President Lee, Emphasizes Indo-Pacific Cooperation And Trade Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed South Korean President Lee on his first visit to India. He said both countries share similar values and a common vision for the Indo-Pacific region. This is also the first presidential visit from South Korea to India in eight years.

The South Korean President and the First Lady arrived in New Delhi a day earlier for a three-day official tour and were received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra.

In a post on X on Monday, PM Modi wrote, “Glad to have welcomed President Lee on his first visit to India. His life and work are inspiring examples of service and dedication. Making this visit more special is the fact that this is the first visit by a President of the Republic of Korea in 8 years. Our nations are bound by shared values and a common outlook on the Indo-Pacific region.”

Prime Minister Modi said India and South Korea have agreed to deepen cooperation across key sectors and set an ambitious target to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, following talks with South Korean President Lee during his ongoing visit to India.

“Our talks today covered ways to deepen cooperation in various sectors ranging from chips to ships, from talent to technology, from entertainment to energy. We have taken numerous important decisions to take bilateral trade to fifty billion dollars by 2030,” the post read.

“We had detailed discussions on expanding our cooperation in AI, semiconductors, steel and ports. We also spoke about adding momentum to cultural and people-to-people linkages,” the post further read.

He also highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and South Korea, emphasising opportunities in future-ready sectors and sustainable development.

“The India-Korea Business Leaders’ Dialogue highlighted the immense potential of our economic partnership across diverse sectors. Our cooperation can drive growth and prosperity in both nations. Our focus remains on strengthening supply chains, supporting future-ready sectors and creating opportunities for our youth,” in another post, PM wrote.

He underscored the importance of sustainable development, thanking South Korean President Lee for participating in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative by planting a Sita Ashok sapling during his visit to India.

“Furthering sustainable development and ensuring a better planet. Grateful to President Lee for planting a Sita Ashok sapling, strengthening the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A tree for Mother) initiative,” PM Modi wrote. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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