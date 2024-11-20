Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
PM Modi Makes Historic Visit to Guyana: First Indian Prime Minister in 56 Years

Nearly 40% of Guyana’s population is of Indian descent, with many tracing their roots back to indentured laborers who arrived over 185 years ago.

As the first Indian prime minister in 56 years, PM Narendra Modi made a historic trip to Guyana on November 20. PM Modi received an unprecedented welcome upon his visit to Georgetown. Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by more than a dozen Cabinet ministers, personally welcomed him at the airport. After exchanging pleasantries, the two leaders gave a ceremonial welcome to PM Modi, followed by the Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted his hopes for strengthening bilateral ties.

The visit is part of PM Modi’s three-nation tour after the G20 Summit in Brazil. During his stay in Guyana, PM Modi will address a special sitting of Guyana’s Parliament. He will co-chair the second India-Caricom Summit with Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell while interacting with leaders from the 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom). Finally, he will talk to his counterpart President Irfaan Ali at the delegation level for cooperation in energy, infrastructure, health, and technology. In fact, his visit also underlines India’s role as a voice of the Global South, which is continuously seeking the political and economic aspirations of these Caricom nations.

Strengthening India-Guyana Relations

India and Guyana share a unique bond rooted in history and culture. Nearly 40% of Guyana’s population is of Indian descent, with many tracing their roots back to indentured laborers who arrived over 185 years ago. This connection has been bolstered by trade, developmental partnerships, and cultural exchanges. The visit represents an important turning point in India-Guyana relations with its emphasis on shared heritage and strengthening of ties.

Key initiatives between the two nations include:

  • Energy and Infrastructure: Guyana, the world’s fastest-growing economy, is emerging as a major oil and gas producer. With reserves exceeding 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels, Guyana is vital to India’s energy diversification efforts.
  • Developmental Support: India has provided solar lighting for 30,000 households, ocean ferries, and HAL 228 aircraft to Guyana under credit lines.
  • Education and Training: Over 800 Guyanese professionals have trained in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program. Scholarships are also offered for higher education.
  • Cultural Ties: India funded the construction of a $25 million National Cricket Stadium, a key venue for global cricket events.

In a gesture of appreciation, Guyana declared the highest national honour for PM Modi, the Order of Excellence. Barbados promised to bestow on the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados after Dominica bestowed the Dominica Award of Honour. With these awards, the number of international honors bestowed upon PM Modi is now 19.

PM Modi’s visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration in energy, healthcare, education, and defense. It also aligns with India’s broader strategy of engaging with resource-rich nations and supporting global south nations in climate change mitigation, renewable energy, and sustainable development.

