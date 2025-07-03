PM Modi Shares Video Of Bhojpuri Chautaal, Hails Warm Trinidad Reception

A cultural connect like no other!
Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connect between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern UP and Bihar is noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/O751WpAJc5
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025
Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago.
This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India. pic.twitter.com/QbRSsYF6VY
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025