Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > PM Modi Shares Video Of Bhojpuri Chautaal, Hails Warm Trinidad Reception

PM Modi Shares Video Of Bhojpuri Chautaal, Hails Warm Trinidad Reception

PM Modi received a warm welcome in Trinidad & Tobago with a traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal performance. During his first official visit, he praised the Indian diaspora for their contributions and met winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz.

PM Modi Arrives in Trinidad & Tobago, Celebrates 45% Indian-Origin Population
PM Modi Arrives in Trinidad & Tobago, Celebrates 45% Indian-Origin Population

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 05:00:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a traditional performance of Bhojpuri Chautaal upon his arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, where he also met members of the Indian community and praised their contributions to the country’s development during his first official visit to the Caribbean nation.
 
Sharing a video of the cultural performance on his official X account, PM Modi wrote: “Bhojpuri Chautaal echoes in Trinidad & Tobago!”
 
 During his visit, PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and praised their contributions to the country’s development. He noted that the diaspora had not only achieved success in various fields but also remained deeply connected to Indian culture.
 



“Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain.” PM wrote on X.
PM also shared about his meeting with Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who won the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago.



“Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India,” PM Modi said.
 
This is PM Modi’s first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit comes at the invitation of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
 
PM Modi was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation. He was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport. 
(With ANI Inputs)
Tags: Bhojpuri Chautaalhome_hero_pos_4pm modi’
Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?