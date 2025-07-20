PM Modi To Embark On Four-Day Visit To UK, Maldives From July 23: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

PM Modi To Visit the UK

In a statement, MEA said, PM Modi’s visit to the UK will be his fourth visit, where he will hold wide-ranging discussions with President Keir Starmer on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister is also anticipated to call on King Charles III. During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister To Visit Maldives

Subsequently, PM Modi will visit the Maldives from July 25 to 26, on the invitation of the President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the Maldives.

The Prime Minister will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Maldives Independence Day on July 26, 2025.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold discussions on issues of mutual interest and take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.

In a statement, MEA said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its maritime neighbour, Maldives, which continues to hold a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. It will provide an opportunity for both sides to further deepen and strengthen the close bilateral relationship.

