Home > India > Narendra Modi In Durgapur: PM Accuses TMC Of Obstructing Investment In West Bengal

Narendra Modi In Durgapur: PM Accuses TMC Of Obstructing Investment In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Durgapur. He addressed a rally where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects. He asserted that our path is empowerment through development, self-reliance through employment and good governance through sensitivity.

Last Updated: July 18, 2025 20:06:20 IST

Speaking at the launch of various development works in Durgapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted TMC, saying that TMC’s misrule in West Bengal has been marked by lies, lawlessness and loot. The people are turning towards the BJP with hope.

In a post on ‘X’ on July 17, 2025, PM Modi said, “West Bengal is suffering due to the misrule of Trinamool. People are looking towards BJP with great hope and are confident that only BJP can bring development.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of obstructing investment in the state through “Gunda Tax” and claimed that businessmen are being threatened by the TMC members.

PM Modi urged the people of West Bengal to consider a change in government, promising that a BJP-led administration would bring development and ensure the state’s progress. He highlighted the need for a “double-engine” government to utilize central funds effectively and prevent corruption.

During his visit to Durgapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow. He also addressed a rally where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects catering to oil, gas and power, road and rail sectors in West Bengal.

PM Modi Asserted Government’s Strategy For Achieving This Goal

Emphasising the government’s strategy for achieving this goal, the Prime Minister asserted, “Our path is empowerment through development, self-reliance through employment and good governance through sensitivity.

Noting that the steel city of Durgapur has played a significant role in India’s development, Prime Minister Modi said that the projects inaugurated will further strengthen Durgapur’s identity and help West Bengal move forward with the mantra of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi’s Mission Bihar: PM Vows ‘Developed Bihar’ To Advance Eastern India, Criticises Congress-RJD For Revenge Politics In Motihari

