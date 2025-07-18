LIVE TV
Narendra Modi’s Mission Bihar: PM Vows ‘Developed Bihar’ To Advance Eastern India, Criticises Congress-RJD For Revenge Politics In Motihari

Speaking over the developmental works undertaken over the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that transforming Bihar into a developed state is necessary to advance eastern India. The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

July 18, 2025

Speaking over the developmental works undertaken over the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that transforming Bihar into a developed state is necessary to advance eastern India.

Prime Minister’s remarks came during a rally in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday. He was addressing the rally months ahead of the assembly elections.

He said, “To advance eastern India, we must transform Bihar into a developed Bihar. Today, work is progressing so rapidly in Bihar because there is a government at both the centre and the state working for the state.”

“We Must Transform Bihar Into A Developed Bihar,”PM Modi says.

“Our resolution is that in the coming times, just as Mumbai is in Western India, Motihari’s name should shine in the East. Just as there are opportunities in Gurugram, opportunities should also be created in Gaya Ji. Industrial development should take place in Patna, just like in Pune. Santhal Pargana should also develop, just like Surat.” PM Modi added.

Attacking the INDIA bloc parties, PM Modi said that the development was stalled in Bihar during the Congress-RJD tenure.

“It is essential for today’s generation to know how Bihar was steeped in despair two decades ago. During the rule of RJD and Congress, development was stalled, and it was impossible for the poor’s money to reach the poor, “He said.

Addressing the rally PM Modi criticised the opposition Congress and RJD for “revenge politics” during UPA rule.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

